Crash blocks eastbound lane on I-40

Updated from its original post:
A crash led the Arizona Department of Transportation to close the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 40 before the left lane reopened Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred near Buffalo Range Road at milepost 224 near Winona sometime after noon, according to preliminary Arizona Department of Transportation information.
Traffic backed up several miles. Authorities said the right lane remained block and suggest motorists consider delaying travel if possible.
