Cragin Reservoir temporarily closed

The Coconino National Forest has closed the C.C. Cragin Reservoir due to a suspected drowning Monday.
The Forest Service announced the temporary closure Monday as Coconino County Sheriff's Office searched the area. The reservoir is also known as the Blue Ridge Reservoir and is located near Clints Well in Coconino County. There is limited information known about the drowning at this time.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond for comment.
