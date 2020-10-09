Cragin Reservoir restrictions put in place

Due to decreased water levels in the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, or Blue Ridge Reservoir, watercraft operators are being asked to hand launch their equipment beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.

"For public safety, we are going to limit launching to 'hand launching' of watercraft," said Mogollon Rim District Recreation Planner Brady VanDragt. "The launch ramp narrows as it gets closer to the water. There are unseen hazards just below the water surface."

The gate at the top of the launch ramp will be closed, and watercraft operators can expect an approximate 120-yard walk with their equipment in order to reach the water.

As a reminder, boats are restricted to a single electric motor or a single gasoline engine 10 horsepower or less. Swimming is not allowed within 50 feet of a boat ramp or dock, and parking is restricted except in designated parking spaces on Forest Road 751.

For more information and updates regarding C.C. Cragin Reservoir, visit the Coconino National Forest's C.C. Cragin Reservoir web page.

