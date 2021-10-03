COVID vaccines still effective, boosters encouraged for high-risk populations

Pfizer received CDC approval last week to administer booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to those in certain high-risk populations who are more than six months past receiving the initial two-dose series.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are likely not far behind.
Not everyone in eligible groups should be worried about their protection from the disease, however, said David Engelthaler, director of TGen North, as initial vaccinations are still highly effective.
A booster is essentially an additional vaccine dose intended to bring immunity levels back up as immunity from the initial vaccine “will start to wane over time,” Engelthaler said.
One common example is the annual influenza vaccine.
“It’s almost like taking another dose of medicine,” he said. “It's the exact same formulation, it's the exact same amount -- it's just like you’re getting a third shot. ...When your immune system sees that vaccine, it reacts the same way and it thinks it’s reacting to the virus, so it ramps up to clear it, but what it's doing is just reinvigorating your immune system.”
He said boosters had been part of the plan from the start, though the exact timing had been uncertain. Current data shows that antibodies start to wane six to nine months after the initial series, he said, though efficacy is still high.
Right now, the primary reason for boosters is additional protection for those most vulnerable to COVID. A booster dose will help rebuild an individual's immune system to maintain a high level of protection against the virus.
“That’s really not telling us that we absolutely need a booster for everybody who got a shot six to nine months ago, but it does mean that if we lose a little bit of that immunity, the people that need it the most might be at risk for an infection, and a booster will help prevent that occurrence from happening,” Engelthaler said.
The CDC has recommended a booster dose for anyone older than 65 as well as those older than 50 who have underlying medical conditions. People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions and those who are at increased risk for exposure or transmission due to their work are also eligible to receive a booster dose.
Engelthaler said eligible individuals should pay attention to the CDC’s distinction between those who “should” and “may” get a booster dose, since boosters may be more necessary or helpful to those in certain situations. People over 75 are “the biggest concern,” he said.
“They seem to have a bigger dropoff in their immunity, so that’s who I would focus most on. That's where you see deaths if they don’t get boosted -- maybe not today, maybe six months from now or longer. We don’t know, but still, let’s continue to give them the greatest amount of protection,” he said.
He also mentioned immunocompromised individuals who have been eligible for boosters since mid-August, because they tend to have had a weak immune response to their initial vaccine doses. Boosters have a positive effect on immunity for most people, he said.
“We do know that people who may have just had a weak immune response, with that third dose they're boosted, about a third of those people actually get up to the levels of everybody else,” he said.
Engelthaler said everyone who is now eligible for the booster doesn’t necessarily need to get one yet. Being in a high-exposure job, for example, “doesn’t necessarily mean [a] higher risk.” He recommended that those concerned about immunity contact their healthcare provider about a serology test to look for antibodies.
“You do [still have antibodies], you’re still well-protected. You don’t need to worry about the booster right now if it’s not available for you yet. If the test comes back and says you don’t have any antibodies circling, that’s a good sign that you probably didn’t have a great immune response originally and you should do everything you can to continue to protect yourself from getting exposed until you can get a booster,” he said.
That’s because, Engelthaler said, the initial COVID vaccines are still “working tremendously.” Studies come out each week on their efficacy over time, but generally, he said, efficacy is remaining “well over 90%” for preventing serious illness and death with all three vaccines.
Risk and reward
Vaccines are “turning this monster of a virus into the common cold or a mild flu for almost everybody who’s vaccinated,” he said. “...People who are vaccinated are not having serious illness and dying at any real measurable levels. It’s a very rare outcome for people who have been vaccinated and are generally otherwise healthy. They probably don’t need a booster right now, but maybe psychologically that’s going to help them in their role.”
People who received the Moderna or J&J vaccines for their initial series should be fine, Engelthaler said. He expected booster approval for both of those vaccines to come soon.
He said even though the J&J vaccine does not have as much efficacy as the other vaccines, it was still very effective at preventing serious illness and death. Actually, he said, it's likely that it should have been tested as a two-dose series.
“As people get a second dose of Johnson and Johnson as a booster, what we have seen is that they get levels as high as people who get one of the mRNA vaccines. So it’s still very effective at preventing the serious outcomes of COVID. You’re at risk for getting a mild case of COVID at a higher risk than if you had one of the other vaccines, but you’re still most likely not going to have a serious outcome.”
There isn’t much scientific data on booster side effects just yet, Engelthaler said, but anecdotally, they are typically similar to those experienced after a second dose. That’s not a cause for concern, though, he said-- it means the immune system is working.
The difference in reaction between first and second doses is due to the body’s past experience with the virus.
“For people who were never exposed before and then they get their first dose, they don’t have a good strong reaction because the body is essentially...building up immunity,” he said. “When you get that second dose, now your body’s already seen it and reacts much quicker. It thinks it’s got a foreign invader and it’s trying to clear it and then just ramping up your immune cells to do that. …That good, strong reaction is an absolutely positive sign that the vaccine is doing its job. That’s likely how you’ll feel if you get exposed to COVID, but that just means your body is working overtime to make sure it’s clearing out that infection as soon as possible.”
Engelthaler said the focus on vaccinations should be more about risk than blanket coverage.
“From the beginning the most important thing was not to try and have zero COVID or try to prevent all spread. The most important was to try to prevent those that are at high risk of dying ... from dying. That's where the focus should be instead,” he said.
Breakthrough cases are not as big a concern as they’ve been made out to be, he said. The term has often been used to refer to anyone who tests positive after being vaccinated. Many are asymptomatic or have a mild version of the virus.
These people are “able to prevent themselves from becoming a COVID case because they’re vaccinated,” he said. “...By and large, the risk of them spreading it is exceedingly low.”
This comes in part from a misunderstanding of how vaccines work, he said.
“The vaccine has never been a force field that the virus bounces off of,” he said. “The vaccine gives you internal protection so that if you do get an infection, you can ward off that infection, you can make sure that it doesn’t become serious and you can eliminate the virus out of your body much faster, and that’s exactly what happens.”
Engelthaler is among many experts still encouraging initial COVID vaccinations.
“The vaccine is working and it's evidenced by the fact that if people get exposed, even if they test positive, almost every single one of them have a mild viral illness like a cold and it goes away really quickly. A lot of these are asymptomatic as well, they just test positive,” he said. “...We’re seeing people are saying that it's still just experimental -- well, this is the largest experiment ever run on vaccines, and the data is the same as it was at the beginning with just really high efficacy and safety.”
With the delta variant being so prevalent (at this point, he said, “we can call it the delta virus because everything is delta”), vaccination is currently “the only tool we really have left to prevent that infection,” he said. Masks and distancing help, but not nearly as much.
“The only way forward is through immunity, and I really think everybody will be immune either from the vaccine or from the infection or both,” he said. "I think that is what will happen, quite possibly within the next six months, just because this variant is just the most infectious one we’ve seen by far.”
Engelthaler thought cases were likely to drop off, that the surge from late summer and fall was almost over. However, that doesn’t mean that the virus is likely to disappear.
“We should be thinking the pandemic emergency is really over, but this is now a new serious disease that we have to deal with moving forward. …[Vaccines have] turned this really bad epidemic virus into something that we can deal with as a society and will continue to deal with," he said. "We’re not going to eliminate it, there’s no COVID zero, but we also can start really thinking about getting back to our daily lives in the new normal -- whatever that is for you -- and understand that the risk will still be there, we should still do what’s necessary to protect ourselves.”