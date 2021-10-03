COVID vaccines still effective, boosters encouraged for high-risk populations

Risk and reward

Vaccines are “turning this monster of a virus into the common cold or a mild flu for almost everybody who’s vaccinated,” he said. “...People who are vaccinated are not having serious illness and dying at any real measurable levels. It’s a very rare outcome for people who have been vaccinated and are generally otherwise healthy. They probably don’t need a booster right now, but maybe psychologically that’s going to help them in their role.”

People who received the Moderna or J&J vaccines for their initial series should be fine, Engelthaler said. He expected booster approval for both of those vaccines to come soon.

He said even though the J&J vaccine does not have as much efficacy as the other vaccines, it was still very effective at preventing serious illness and death. Actually, he said, it's likely that it should have been tested as a two-dose series.

“As people get a second dose of Johnson and Johnson as a booster, what we have seen is that they get levels as high as people who get one of the mRNA vaccines. So it’s still very effective at preventing the serious outcomes of COVID. You’re at risk for getting a mild case of COVID at a higher risk than if you had one of the other vaccines, but you’re still most likely not going to have a serious outcome.”