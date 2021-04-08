COVID vaccine pipeline: How doses are allocated throughout Coconino County

Coconino County crossed the threshold of 100,000 administered vaccine doses this week, accounting for about 40% of county residents.
But by the time a resident sits down to receive their vaccination, many decisions have already been made to make that dose available. Dozens of people are involved in the local vaccine supply pipeline, from volunteer clinic workers to government officials.
Vaccine doses are first allocated to the State of Arizona from the federal government based on the population of individuals 18 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From there the state can choose to order all or a portion of its weekly allocation, with leftover doses rolled into the next week’s allocation.
The Arizona Department of Health Services then decides how to allocate those vaccines to counties across the state.
Vaccine doses and supplies are allocated proportionally using data from the U.S. Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics and other unspecified sources, according to the ADHS. That data estimates the population of eligible vaccine recipients in an area.
The Coconino County Health and Human Service is informed by the ADHS of its weekly allocation every Thursday morning, said Sarah Schildecker, CCHHS division manager. County health officials then decide how to allocate doses from the state by Thursday evening, giving the county one working day to process requests and determine appropriate allocation for the week.
Last week, new cases of COVID-19 increased for the second week in a row in Coconino County. The increase came alongside news that for the first time, the county this week has more doses of the vaccine than appointments to administer them.
That lump sum of vaccine doses is eventually distributed across the county to both partnered and county-operated vaccine clinics. Schildecker said there are a lot of factors that determine which doses go where.
“It’s not like we can just ship it anywhere,” Schildecker said.
Clinics that receive doses must be certified by the ADHS before requesting an order from the county. That order must be placed on Wednesdays, Schildecker said.
Ideally the county is able to fulfill every request from vaccine clinics, but that has not always been the case, Schildecker said. Sometimes that is the result of delayed shipments due to inclement weather or reduced allocation from the state.
“It really just depends on how much was allocated and how much our partners have ordered,” Schildecker said.
Schildecker said the first priority when allocating doses is ensuring enough vaccine is set aside to meet a clinic’s second-dose obligations. The county prioritizes second doses to ensure residents receive full immunity before opening appointments to the rest of the population.
Northern Arizona Healthcare lead pharmacist Andrea Boyce described the inventory system that keeps track of first and second doses at the Flagstaff Elks Lodge clinic.
“Any time you order and administer a first dose, you are guaranteed a second dose,” Boyce said. “So we use that inventory process to make sure we have enough doses available.”
That inventory system also allows NAH to keep track of expiration dates and log how many doses were received, when they were received and how that number compares to the number of doses administered.
Boyce said clinic staff inform NAH how many vaccine doses are needed to accommodate the number of appointments. Doses are removed from storage at the Flagstaff Medical Center, logged into the system, and then transported to the Elks Lodge clinic daily.
The county looks at census data to ensure allocation is spread throughout the county equitably, Schildecker said, balancing dose requests with the large geographic region of Coconino County. But the ability to do so relies on vital health resources, such as mobile clinics, which are still being established in some areas.
Once the county has determined how it will distribute vaccines for the week, supply arrives at clinics directly from vaccine manufacturers. The vaccine is shipped overnight to the clinics, usually arriving on Mondays or Tuesdays, Schildecker said.
Both the county and the clinic are provided with shipment information and the ability to track when it will arrive. That allows providers to reschedule appointments in the case of shipping delays.
Vaccine doses are provided to the clinics for free, but the cost of administering the doses is largely placed on health providers.
Though many of the clinics rely on the volunteer help, staffing is one expense fronted by the provider. Other expenses include the facilities and supplies used to store and administer vaccinations.
“The vaccine doses were provided to us free by the county, but the cost of the staffing of those clinics, and other supplies used there, is borne by Northern Arizona Healthcare,” NAH Chief Financial Operator Cliff Loader said.
Loader added that NAH had the option to charge an administration fee to patients, but chose to provide the service free of cost to the community. That effort does not entitle NAH to any type of reimbursement or financial assistance, he said.
“However, since we do not charge a fee to patients, it allows NAH to recoup the administrative cost through the CARES Act which we previously received,” Loader said.