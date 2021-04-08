COVID vaccine pipeline: How doses are allocated throughout Coconino County

As case numbers increase second week in a row, vaccine supply overtakes demand for first time Last week, new cases of COVID-19 increased for the second week in a row in Coconino County. The increase came alongside news that for the first time, the county this week has more doses of the vaccine than appointments to administer them.

That lump sum of vaccine doses is eventually distributed across the county to both partnered and county-operated vaccine clinics. Schildecker said there are a lot of factors that determine which doses go where.

“It’s not like we can just ship it anywhere,” Schildecker said.

Clinics that receive doses must be certified by the ADHS before requesting an order from the county. That order must be placed on Wednesdays, Schildecker said.

Ideally the county is able to fulfill every request from vaccine clinics, but that has not always been the case, Schildecker said. Sometimes that is the result of delayed shipments due to inclement weather or reduced allocation from the state.

“It really just depends on how much was allocated and how much our partners have ordered,” Schildecker said.

Schildecker said the first priority when allocating doses is ensuring enough vaccine is set aside to meet a clinic’s second-dose obligations. The county prioritizes second doses to ensure residents receive full immunity before opening appointments to the rest of the population.

Northern Arizona Healthcare lead pharmacist Andrea Boyce described the inventory system that keeps track of first and second doses at the Flagstaff Elks Lodge clinic.