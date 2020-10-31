COVID-safe candy-dispensing 'contraption'

“I just used math,” he said, shrugging as if that were the easiest thing in the world. “I had to figure out how many grams could one balloon hold up, then I kept adding until I got to six.

“The basic gist is that with some basic math to figure out how many balloons can lift up 5 grams — or about 4 pieces of candy, which is about what some people give out — I figured out that you will need about 10 or 11 balloons to carry the weight and count the force it will take to open the basket. That basket, with a door that needs just a little bit of force but still strong enough to keep the candy inside, is tied to a remote control car which makes the basket navigational, and a second string will be tied to the door of the basket which will be glued onto a rod, which will be attached to the wheel.”