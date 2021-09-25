COVID rising slightly in Coconino County as FUSD and NAH give updates

COVID-19 cases in Coconino County are continuing to rise, according to the county dashboard data report. The county is still at a high transmission rate overall, with both percent positivity and case rates increasing from last week’s report.
A total of 373 new cases have been reported for the week ending Sept. 18, according to the report.
The current incidence rate for the county is 263.6 cases per 100,000, which, in addition to being higher than last week’s rate (236.1 per 100,000), is more than double the metric’s threshold for high transmission. The percent positivity for testing is still in the moderate transmission category at 7.4%, but approaching the substantial threshold of 7.9% or higher.
According to the report, “Flagstaff zip code 86011 experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with an 85% increase.” Cases in the city have been higher than in other county locations since mid-July.
The highest case rate for the week was among those between the ages of 20 and 44 (337 cases per 100,000 people) and the highest percent positivity was in individuals aged 55 to 64. The figures are similar to last week, though with slightly higher numbers and with people younger than the age of 20 less represented.
The county sent out an announcement Thursday that the CDC had approved booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine. According to the announcement, a single booster dose can now be administered to certain populations at least six months after completion of the first two shots. Those currently eligible for the booster shot include anyone older than the age of 65, those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions and long-term care facility residents as well as “persons based on individual benefit and risk who are aged 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions.”
Based on this timeline, people in those categories who were vaccinated as recently as late March 2021 are now eligible for the booster.
The announcement said that “the booster dose offers additional protection for those at increased risk of severe COVID-19,” and that, while it is currently only approved for individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine initially, both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are in the approval process for their own booster shots.
It also noted that certain immunocompromised individuals are still eligible for a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. More information can be found on the county’s website.
The county report lists 58.3% of eligible residents as being fully vaccinated as well as 53.2% of Flagstaff residents.
In a Sept. 15 information session about its new vaccination requirement, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) officials discussed the prevalence of COVID in their locations, including at Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC).
Josh Tinkle, chief operating officer for NAH, said there had been an increase in children contracting the virus recently but not in hospitalizations or deaths, and that case counts in children are still low overall. He also said NAH had been treating more unvaccinated “younger, healthier people” in their 30s and 40s.
“All through the first 18 months of COVID or so, we only really hospitalized three children at our facility for COVID,” he said, adding that this was in part because many such cases were being sent to Phoenix Children’s Hospital at the time. “...We ended up hospitalizing something like six with this current surge, probably a little over that now. While that’s not a huge number, it was a lot more than we’d seen [previously]...but a lot more children are contracting it now.
"It's just because the spread is so much different and the kids are back in school…and back in sports and so on, so they’re around each other more….It’s a percentage-wise large increase, but still a small number overall.”
Schools still learning
Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) has been reporting around 25 to 40 cases each week, with Friday’s report listing a total of 32 for Sept. 12-18. The district has now reported a total of 225 cases since the start of the school year on Aug. 11.
Case incidences in Flagstaff schools this week is similar to the county overall, with 266 cases per 100,000 in charter schools and 267 per 10,000 at FUSD. Percent positivity was lower for both, though similar to rates over the past few weeks (6.8 and 7.1% respectively for this week).
The week ending Sept. 11, Coconino High School (CHS) reported 16 new cases and added 13 the following week to bring their total for the school year to 38. This is higher than other district schools -- Flagstaff High School (FHS) has reported a total of 31 cases so far and Sinagua Middle School (SMS) is at 28. All district schools reported less than five cases this week.
Elementary schools in the district tend to have lower case rates so far this school year, though cases have been reported at all FUSD schools. Cromer and Leupp Elementary currently have the lowest totals at one and two cases, respectively.
FUSD also provides COVID updates in its biweekly board meetings. In the last meeting held Sept. 14, Superintendent Michael Penca said six district schools had been designated by the county as outbreak schools.
He explained to the board that the outbreak designation is determined by case numbers over a two-week period, as well as whether transmission of the virus can be directly linked to the school.
“I know the term outbreak seems to cause a lot of panic,” he said. “We didn’t get to name it, but we take our responsibility very seriously to inform people when we’ve reached that designation and again redouble our efforts on things we can do to slow the spread that is occurring in those instances.”
“...It’s challenging for us because I know in some of our schools, we have 1,500, 1,700 students that attend those [referring to CHS and FHS; SMS has a little over 1,000 students] and you think, ‘What, two cases? That doesn’t seem like very many.’ We continue to work with the county on when we reach these thresholds, but the biggest thing is when we’re really starting to see that direct correlation on the transmission of COVID-19. We’ll continue to work to communicate that,” Penca said.
Measures he listed the district using to mitigate the spread of COVID in these schools include enhanced cleaning, air purification and potentially closing the schools in some cases.
He also said in-person learning is still a priority for the district.
“We’ll continue to monitor [and] apply those mitigation strategies that we know work in a consistent and strict way, but while we’re experiencing these high transmission levels in our local community, in our school community, these present a lot of challenges for us. I know that [for] all of us, our goal is to maintain in-person learning. We understand the importance of that for student learning, social-emotional and well-being. We’re doing everything that we can and it takes the individual actions of them adding up to that collective action to help us get through these challenging times we’re seeing,” he said.
Part of the district’s COVID mitigation strategy is a mask mandate that was passed the night before the school year started. A state law is currently set to go into effect Sept. 29 that would prevent school boards from mandating masks. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge heard arguments in a lawsuit against it Sept. 13 and is expected to make a ruling before Wednesday.
FUSD schools are among several around Flagstaff that have timed the end of current mandates to Wednesday and have said they are waiting on the ruling to make further decisions.
Penca said at the meeting that the district is planning to provide updates as it learns more.
“I think it’s important for us to monitor and understand the legal status around [the mask mandate],” he said, “...Even if it’s determined [the law] wasn’t constitutional and now it’s a district governing board decision, I think it would still be appropriate for us to have public discussion...so that people understand the thoughts behind our decisions. [I’ll] continue to keep you [the board] updated. I know you’re ready to pivot and meet quickly when the need arises and that may happen in the next couple of weeks.”
FUSD’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
Area colleges are also reporting increased rates of COVID. In a testing update posted Sept. 22, Northern Arizona University said it is currently managing 107 cases among its students, both on and off campus.
The university reported slightly higher positive test results over the past week, with 6.3% of 3,436 tests conducted at its testing locations returning positive. This is slightly lower than in the county overall, which had 7.4% of 5,855 tests conducted return positive results over the past week.
Over the past three weeks of reporting, NAU-affiliated tests accounted for an increasing percentage of positive results, though this is more than double the percent of the last total reported (a little over 40% for the week ending Sept. 5). A total of 101 positive tests (87%) listed in the Sept. 22 report were affiliated with the university and 116 were not.
John Mougin, chief quality officer for NAH, said it was working with NAU on vaccination efforts.
“[NAU] can’t at this point mandate their students to get vaccinated, so the educational piece and the awareness piece and the sharing of evidence is quite important. Among college students, I think what we see is because most of them are young and healthy, they're not as worried about getting COVID and what we try to share with them is that even young people can get really sick,” he said.
'Everywhere is full'
There has been a slight increase in hospitalizations over the past few weeks (29 total cases; CLI is up to 7.4% from last week’s rate of 5.6%), with a higher percentage this week occurring in people older than the age of 65.
This metric (though it is no longer used to determine county transmission rates) moved from the minimal to moderate category the week of Aug. 7 and has been rising over the past two weeks.
NAH reported 36 COVID cases at FMC Sept. 24. The county schools report released the same day lists FMC as having 12% of adult ICU beds, 1% of medical/surgical beds and no emergency department beds available. Last week’s schools report (released Sept. 17), listed FMC as having no beds available in any of the three units.
“We’ve been running extremely full,” Tinkle said in the meeting (which happened before the Sept. 17 report). “...We’ve limited our physical volume to be able to take care of more patients. We were very fortunate early in the pandemic...I think a big challenge across the state right now is everywhere is just full.”
NAH Chief Medical Officer Derek Feuquay said the pattern with COVID hospitalization was for patients to test positive with symptoms five to six days before being admitted to the hospital, rather than returning after being discharged.
“That’s why even those that are testing positive and feeling fairly well, if they have significant risk factors for severe disease, they should be seen by a provider and evaluated for other therapies like monoclonal antibodies,” Mougin said.
No COVID deaths have been reported in the county over the past two weeks.
More information, including the dashboard data and schools reports, can be found on the county's website.