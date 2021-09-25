COVID rising slightly in Coconino County as FUSD and NAH give updates

COVID-19 cases in Coconino County are continuing to rise, according to the county dashboard data report. The county is still at a high transmission rate overall, with both percent positivity and case rates increasing from last week’s report.

A total of 373 new cases have been reported for the week ending Sept. 18, according to the report.

The current incidence rate for the county is 263.6 cases per 100,000, which, in addition to being higher than last week’s rate (236.1 per 100,000), is more than double the metric’s threshold for high transmission. The percent positivity for testing is still in the moderate transmission category at 7.4%, but approaching the substantial threshold of 7.9% or higher.

According to the report, “Flagstaff zip code 86011 experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with an 85% increase.” Cases in the city have been higher than in other county locations since mid-July.

The highest case rate for the week was among those between the ages of 20 and 44 (337 cases per 100,000 people) and the highest percent positivity was in individuals aged 55 to 64. The figures are similar to last week, though with slightly higher numbers and with people younger than the age of 20 less represented.