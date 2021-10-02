COVID metrics similar to last week as Coconino County still at high transmission

COVID-19 metrics in Coconino County this week are similar to last week’s numbers, according to Friday's dashboard data report.
The county still has high transmission levels, with 380 positive cases reported for the week ending Sept. 25.
The county’s case rate is still more than double the threshold for high transmission, with an incidence of 286.6 cases per 100,000. This is the same as the number listed in the report for last week.
Percent positivity for testing is at 6.6%, lower than last week’s rate of 7.3%. The threshold for percent positivity to move from a moderate to substantial level of transmission is 7.9%. The incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals is also slightly lower than last week, moving from 7.7 to 7%.
The dashboard report lists Flagstaff zip code 86011 as having a 167% increase in cases this week, the largest in the county. Positivity for the city is at 9.2%.
Both the county and Northern Arizona University reported increased testing from last week. While the percent positivity of NAU’s tests conducted at NAU is about the same as in previous weeks, the percent of positive tests affiliated with the university is higher than last week.
Of the 4,219 tests done at university sites this week, 5.6% (235) were positive, slightly lower than the 6.3% (218) for the week ending Sept. 18. Of those tests, 152 were of NAU-affiliated individuals and 83 were not.
This is the first week the total of affiliated cases is higher.
The university is “managing 154 COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus,” according to its website.
Coconino Community College’s website reports a total of 11 positive tests since the start of the school year as of Sept. 24.
Almost all of these cases are due to the delta variant, as has been the case for most of the summer. TGen’s COVID sequencing dashboard lists delta as being responsible for 98.89% of genomes sequenced in Arizona in September and 97.2% of genomes in August. The county report lists a total of 796 delta cases over the course of the pandemic so far.
“Delta won,” said David Engelthaler, director of TGen North. “At least for now it is the winner of the survival-of-the-fittest race and that’s because it is so highly infectious, so easily transmissible. ...The virus just gets into your cells so much faster and replicates really fast that people can just transmit a lot easier.”
The dashboard now has a “delta tracker” tab, to follow the variant's sub-lineages. Engelthaler said that while the variant has continued to mutate, they aren’t seeing any significant changes in the way it acts, including being more infectious or causing more serious illness.
“We do think that’s possible and it’s most likely going to be the case sometime soon where we do see a variant that has an ability to escape the immunity that we get from getting the vaccine or from an original infection. This happens all the time, too, it’s how the virus survives, especially when you have high levels of immunity,” he said. “That’s a primary reason why we get influenza vaccines and one reason is that our immunity starts to wane, but another reason is ... now that it’s a human-adapted virus, it will likely keep changing and evolving so that it can continue to spread.”
He emphasized, however, that vaccines are still effective.
"The vaccines are working tremendously," he said. "People who are vaccinated are not having serious illness and dying at any real measurable levels."
The metrics listed in the county schools report are also similar to last week’s. The case incidence for Flagstaff charter schools rose to 306 cases per 100,000 (from 304 per 100,000) and the case incidence for Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) fell to 299 per 100,000 (from 307 per 100,000). Both have now experienced a two-week positivity yield of below 10%.
The dashboard data report lists the highest case incidence as being among residents younger than 20, with 353 cases per 100,000. Those between age 20 and 44 were the second highest, with an incidence of 293 per 100,000.
FUSD reported 32 new cases this week -- which is average for the district this school year. The total number of cases since the start of the school year is now 257. There have been a total of 11 athletics-related cases since Aug. 1, with two reported the week of Sept. 19.