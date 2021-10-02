COVID metrics similar to last week as Coconino County still at high transmission

This is the first week the total of affiliated cases is higher.

The university is “managing 154 COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus,” according to its website.

Coconino Community College’s website reports a total of 11 positive tests since the start of the school year as of Sept. 24.

Almost all of these cases are due to the delta variant, as has been the case for most of the summer. TGen’s COVID sequencing dashboard lists delta as being responsible for 98.89% of genomes sequenced in Arizona in September and 97.2% of genomes in August. The county report lists a total of 796 delta cases over the course of the pandemic so far.

“Delta won,” said David Engelthaler, director of TGen North. “At least for now it is the winner of the survival-of-the-fittest race and that’s because it is so highly infectious, so easily transmissible. ...The virus just gets into your cells so much faster and replicates really fast that people can just transmit a lot easier.”

The dashboard now has a “delta tracker” tab, to follow the variant's sub-lineages. Engelthaler said that while the variant has continued to mutate, they aren’t seeing any significant changes in the way it acts, including being more infectious or causing more serious illness.