COVID metrics resume rise in Coconino County as case numbers flare up in younger ages

After a few weeks of falling metrics, Coconino County saw an increase in both of its community transmission benchmarks for COVID-19 this week.

The case rate increased more sharply, to 257.3 cases per 100,000 as compared to 189.4 per 100,000 last week. Percent positivity stayed at a moderate level of 7.1%, 1.3 points higher than last week’s rate and only .8% below the substantial transmission category.

The incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals continued to fall and is now at 4.6%. Hospitalizations of COVID patients also stayed down, with only 15 reported this week.

Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) listed 31 in-house COVID patients as of Friday morning.

The county schools report listed FMC as having 2% of its adult ICU beds, 11% of its emergency department beds and none of its medical/surgical beds available as of Sep. 10.

According to the dashboard data report, 89 more cases were reported in the county than last week, a total of 364.

The report said that “Flagstaff experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with a 47 percent increase.”