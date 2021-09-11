COVID metrics resume rise in Coconino County as case numbers flare up in younger ages

After a few weeks of falling metrics, Coconino County saw an increase in both of its community transmission benchmarks for COVID-19 this week.
The case rate increased more sharply, to 257.3 cases per 100,000 as compared to 189.4 per 100,000 last week. Percent positivity stayed at a moderate level of 7.1%, 1.3 points higher than last week’s rate and only .8% below the substantial transmission category.
The incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals continued to fall and is now at 4.6%. Hospitalizations of COVID patients also stayed down, with only 15 reported this week.
Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) listed 31 in-house COVID patients as of Friday morning.
The county schools report listed FMC as having 2% of its adult ICU beds, 11% of its emergency department beds and none of its medical/surgical beds available as of Sep. 10.
According to the dashboard data report, 89 more cases were reported in the county than last week, a total of 364.
The report said that “Flagstaff experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with a 47 percent increase.”
It also noted that the highest case incidence and positivity yield for the week were found in residents 20 years old and younger (348 cases per 100,000 and 9.7%, respectively). Those between the ages of 20 and 44 had the second-highest case rate, with 270 cases per 100,000.
COVID testing showed a slight decrease this week, from 5,611 tests conducted to 5,529.
Northern Arizona University is now releasing its COVID testing results on Wednesdays in order to be able to include all tests from the previous week. The university reported Sept. 3 that out of a total of 3,196 tests conducted at their testing locations this week, 6.8% had positive results. Both the total tests and the percent positivity are slightly higher than the week before.
And 159 of the 216 total positive tests (74%) were of non-NAU affiliated individuals. Last week, 81% of 142 positive tests were not affiliated with the university.
Coconino Community College has reported a total of six positive tests since Aug. 21, with two coming from the week.
The county schools report puts Flagstaff K-12 schools as having a high transmission level overall, though percent positivity is still at moderate levels. Grand Canyon Unified School District is the only district in the county not at high transmission, with both case rate and percent positivity at moderate levels.
Both metrics increased for Flagstaff charter schools as well as Flagstaff Unified School District. The case rate increased to 284 cases per 100,000 for charter schools and 291 for FUSD (both were at 193 cases per 100,000 in last week’s report). Percent positivity increased to 6.8 and 7%, respectively, with both ending last week at 5.3%.
FUSD's reported cases also increased this week from 27 to a total of 36. The total cases reported in the district since the start of the school year is now 152.
Kinsey and Knoles elementary schools reported the most cases in the district this week, alongside Sinagua Middle School.
During the school year so far, the middle and high schools in the district (with the exception of Summit High School, which has reported a total of three confirmed cases) have reported the most cases so far.
Both Coconino and Flagstaff high schools totaled 22 confirmed cases in FUSD's Friday report, with Sinagua Middle reporting a total of 21. There is then a gap in case totals, with Mount Elden Middle School reporting 14, followed by Kinsey and Sechrist (13 and 12 cases, respectively). All other district schools have reported a total of less than 10 cases over the school year so far.