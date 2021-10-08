COVID metrics relatively steady in Coconino County

COVID-19 metrics in Coconino County for this week are similar to last week’s, though slightly lower, following a national trend.

Case rates and the incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals dropped, while percent positivity rose according to Friday's county dashboard data report.

Coconino County is still at a high level of community transmission, with the case incidence rate (272.1 per 100,000) more than double the threshold for high transmission and percent positivity (7.2%) in the moderate range. CLI has fallen to 6.7% from 7.5% last week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, “Flagstaff zip code 86005 experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with a 92% increase.” Overall, 53.7% of the city’s population were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

A total of 385 new cases were reported in the county this week, slightly lower than last week’s high of 404. Flagstaff Unified School District reported a few more cases than usual at 38, bringing the total for the year to 296.

More information, including the dashboard report, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.