 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID metrics relatively steady in Coconino County
0 comments
alert top story

COVID metrics relatively steady in Coconino County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A Sign of the Times

The totems on Highway 89A wear face masks as a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic in this May 2020 file photo.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun file

COVID-19 metrics in Coconino County for this week are similar to last week’s, though slightly lower, following a national trend.

Case rates and the incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals  dropped, while percent positivity rose according to Friday's county dashboard data report. 

Coconino County is still at a high level of community transmission, with the case incidence rate (272.1 per 100,000) more than double the threshold for high transmission and percent positivity (7.2%) in the moderate range. CLI has fallen to 6.7% from 7.5% last week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, “Flagstaff zip code 86005 experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with a 92% increase.” Overall, 53.7% of the city’s population were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

A total of 385 new cases were reported in the county this week, slightly lower than last week’s high of 404. Flagstaff Unified School District reported a few more cases than usual at 38, bringing the total for the year to 296.

More information, including the dashboard report, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

Oct.08 -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers changes in the U.S. job market caused by the Covid-19 crisis mean that the jobless rate is now likely below levels that trigger inflation even though it remains above its pre-pandemic trend. He also discusses the debt ceiling extension and the global corporate-tax overall with David Westin on Bloomberg Wall Street Week.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Summers: U.S. Unemployment Below Natural Rate

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)