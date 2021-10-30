COVID metrics increase in Coconino County

Coconino County reported a total of 500 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Oct. 23, increasing the rise in metrics that started last week. According to the dashboard data report released Friday, the county is still in high transmission, with a rise in both metrics.

Percent positivity, at 8.6%, has moved into the substantial range of transmission (between 8 and 9.9%) after more than two months at moderate levels. Positivity was last in the substantial range from the week of July 31 to the week of Aug. 14 and has not been in low transmission since the week of July 3.

The incidence of new cases per 100,000 individuals is now more than triple the threshold for high transmission (100 cases per 100,000), at 353.4 per 100,000.

Transmission rates had remained between 250 and 290 cases per 100,000 since the beginning of September.

After a few months of transmission rates in the 10s and low 20s at the beginning of the summer (the week of May 15 to the week of July 3), county COVID metrics rose in response to the delta variant through the month of July. After an initial peak of 231.1 cases per 100,000 (327 cases) the week of Aug. 14, metrics fell slightly throughout August.