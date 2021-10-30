COVID metrics increase in Coconino County

Coconino County reported a total of 500 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Oct. 23, increasing the rise in metrics that started last week. According to the dashboard data report released Friday, the county is still in high transmission, with a rise in both metrics.
Percent positivity, at 8.6%, has moved into the substantial range of transmission (between 8 and 9.9%) after more than two months at moderate levels. Positivity was last in the substantial range from the week of July 31 to the week of Aug. 14 and has not been in low transmission since the week of July 3.
The incidence of new cases per 100,000 individuals is now more than triple the threshold for high transmission (100 cases per 100,000), at 353.4 per 100,000.
Transmission rates had remained between 250 and 290 cases per 100,000 since the beginning of September.
After a few months of transmission rates in the 10s and low 20s at the beginning of the summer (the week of May 15 to the week of July 3), county COVID metrics rose in response to the delta variant through the month of July. After an initial peak of 231.1 cases per 100,000 (327 cases) the week of Aug. 14, metrics fell slightly throughout August.
Case numbers for 2021 have been higher than the same weeks in 2020 since the week of July 31, though they also rose throughout last October.
The Friday report showed that Flagstaff zip code 86011 had the largest increase in cases this week (100%). Flagstaff had a total of 14,112 cases since the start of the pandemic in this report, 321 more than last week’s total.
“The highest case incidence for week 42 was observed among residents [under the age of] 20 with an incidence of 493 per 100,000,” according to the report. Those older than 55 had the highest positivity rates (11.4% for 55- to 64-year-olds and 10.9% for those over 65).
Hospitalizations rose slightly this week to 20 from 18 last week, as did the incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals. The proportion of hospitalized individuals over 65 is smaller this week, creating a more even split between age groups overall. Only one COVID-related death was reported this week.
The delta variant has accounted for an increasing number of cases in Arizona since this May and more than 95% since August. According to TGen’s COVID-19 sequencing dashboard for the state, 99.03% of genomes sequenced in the state are of the delta lineage. The county’s report lists 1,118 delta cases throughout the pandemic.
While percent positivity rose for both Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and charter schools in Flagstaff, it remained at a moderate level for both (7.4% and 7.2%, respectively, from 6.5% and 6.4% last week).
The incidence rate also rose, at a similar rate to the county overall. Charter schools now have a case rate of 343 per 100,000 (from 268 last week) and FUSD is at 350 per 100,000 (267 last week).
FUSD reported 64 cases this week (up from last week’s total of 41), bringing its total for the school year to 434. The schools with the most new cases were DeMiguel Elementary (16) and Flagstaff High School (12).
Percent positivity in testing conducted on Northern Arizona University’s campus rose to 5.3% this week from 4.3%. The percentage of NAU-affiliated positive tests rose to 41% (from 34%), with nonaffiliated tests accounting for the majority (123 to 87) for the second consecutive week.
The NAU Fieldhouse is now offering booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.