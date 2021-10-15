COVID metrics falling in Coconino County; NAU, ASU, UA to require employee vaccination

The City of Flagstaff reported 250 cases since last week and has a cumulative positivity yield of 9.3% since the start of the pandemic. It also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the county (second to Williams, which has vaccinated 46.6% of its population), with 545 of the population being fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Transmission in Flagstaff schools followed the county numbers, according to the schools report. Flagstaff charter schools and the Flagstaff Unified School District both reported moderate positivity yields (6% and 6.2%, respectively) and high case rates (268 cases per 100,000 for both).

“We’ve kind of plateaued,” FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said in a board meeting Tuesday about the previous week’s data. “We’re seeing those cases stay really consistent in the high category.”

Metrics in K-12 schools are all lower than last week’s numbers, with charter schools reporting 313 cases per 100,000 and 6.7% positivity. FUSD reported 312 cases per 100,000 and a positivity yield of 6.8% for the same week.

McKenzie Bevirt, FUSD’s chief health administrator, said in the board meeting that the district’s first vaccine clinic hosted at Coconino High School on Oct. 1 was “a huge success.”