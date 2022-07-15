COVID metrics falling, Coconino County still at high community level

Despite a fall in COVID-19, Coconino County remained at a high community level the week ending July 9, according to the latest dashboard data report.

Both community level indicators fell this week but remained in the same categories. New COVID admissions per 100,000 are in the high category at a rate of 16.8 per 100,000 (down from 17.5 the week before) and 6.6% of inpatient beds are occupied by COVID patients from 8.8% -- which is at a medium level.

A total of 404 new cases were reported in the county this week, down from last week’s total of 507 (a rate of 355.3 per 100,000). The current case rate is 283.1 per 100,000, still above the 200 per 100,000 threshold for adjusted community indicators.

Percent positivity continued to rise this week, however, to a rate of 29.9% from 28.3% the prior week. Fewer tests were conducted this week (1,711 compared to 2,070 the previous week).

Hospitalizations were similar to the previous week (22 this week compared to 21 last week), with the incidence of COVID-like illness figures in county hospitals falling to 9% from 11.1%. No COVID deaths were reported this week; there were two the week before.

Residents 65 and older had the highest case rate for the week (371 per 100,000), while those between the ages of 18 and 24 had the highest positivity rate (36.3%).

TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 sequencing dashboard reports that BA.5 continues to be the most prevalent subvariant in both Arizona (53.7%) and Coconino County (65.38%). In Coconino County, BA.5 is followed by BA.2.12.1 (23.08%), BA.4 (7.69%) and BA.2 (3.85%).

After two weeks of increasing vaccination rates, with a higher share of first doses, the number of COVID vaccines administered was lower this week. Across Coconino County, 59.5% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, 53% of whom have received a booster or additional dose. In Flagstaff, 46.8% of the population aged 5 and older is up to date on COVID vaccinations.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) data from May 2022, Arizonans 12 years and older who were unvaccinated were eight times as likely as fully vaccinated individuals (including booster) to be hospitalized for COVID, and 21 times more likely to die from the disease. Unvaccinated people were 6.6 times as likely to be hospitalized and 15 times more likely to die from COVID as Arizonans who were fully vaccinated without a booster.

Premier Medical Group (PMG) has opened a new COVID testing site at Coconino Community College’s Lone Tree campus, located at 2800 S. Lone Tree Road. Testing is offered on a walk-in basis on Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information about testing in Coconino County, including this site, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2338/COVID-19-Testing-Information.

Information about COVID in Coconino County is available at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.