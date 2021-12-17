COVID metrics fall in Coconino County

COVID-19 metrics in Coconino County experienced a significant decrease this week as case rates, positivity and hospital visits all fell.

This week’s dashboard report lists a continued high level of transmission overall, despite percent positivity falling to the substantial rate.

A total of 359 COVID cases were reported in the county this week, down from last week’s total of 546. The case rate also dropped by more than 100 cases per 100,000 (from 385.9 last week to 253.7).

Both percent positivity and the number of tests conducted in the county also fell this week, with 9.6% out of a total of 4,732 tests returning positive.

Though the incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals fell to the substantial level (8.8% from 10.2% the week before), the number of hospitalized COVID patients increased to 28 from 19 the prior week.

The number of COVID-related deaths fell to three this week, after six consecutive weeks with five.

The monthly number of deaths has risen each month since September, with November’s total falling above the record limit, more so than since January.

The age groups with the highest case incidence were 20- to 44-year-olds (287 per 100,000) and 45- to 54-year-olds (286 per 100,000). Positivity was highest for residents 65 and older (12.2%).

The first case of the omicron variant in the county was found in a Flagstaff resident Thursday morning. Though the resident who was found to have omicron is quarantining at home, Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman said more cases are expected in the coming days.

Delta is still the most prevalent variant in the county by far, with 2,135 observed cases to date. Delta accounts for 98.96% of genomes sequenced in December in Arizona so far, while omicron accounts for 0.78%, according to TGen's sequencing dashboard. Fifteen genomes of the omicron variant had been sequenced in Arizona throughout the month as of Dec. 17.

School metrics looked similar for the week, with K-12 schools in Flagstaff reporting high case rates and substantial percent positivity.

Winter break for most area K-12 schools starts after this week.

Flagstaff charter schools had a case rate of 259 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 9.2%. Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) reported a case rate of 257 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 9.2%.

FUSD reported 33 new cases this week, bringing its total for the fall semester to 823. The school with the most new cases (10) was Coconino High School, followed by Mount Elden Middle School (5). A total of 51 athletics-related cases were reported during the semester, with two new ones this week.

Due to winter break, the next school metrics update will not be until Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The county will be holding a vaccine clinic at Mountain View Pediatrics this weekend, administering child doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Families of children aged 5 to 17 receive either the first or second dose of the vaccine and 16 and 17 year olds can receive a booster dose between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Guardians must be present and appointments can be made at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

More information can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

