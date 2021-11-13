COVID metrics fall, Coconino County remains at high transmission

COVID metrics have decreased in Coconino County for the second week in a row, according to a dashboard data report released Nov. 12. While the county is still at a high overall transmission level, reporting 446 new cases for the week, percent positivity in testing has returned to the moderate category.
Case rates are still over three times the threshold for high transmission, at 315.2 cases per 100,000. This is lower than last week’s rate of 340 per 100,000. A little over 250 of the week’s new cases were reported in Flagstaff, with zip code 86011 experiencing the largest increase (44%).
Percent positivity of testing done in the county also dropped, to 7.3% from last week’s rate of 8.1%. The level of testing was similar to the previous two weeks, with 6,237 tests conducted.
Both overall testing and percent positivity at Northern Arizona University stayed relatively steady over the past week, with 171 out of 3,696 tests returning positive (4.6%). The majority of positive tests (99, or about 58%) were not affiliated with the university.
“NAU is managing 75 COVID-19 cases among students on- and off-campus,” according to its website, updated Nov. 10.
County residents under 44 years old had the highest case rate this week (353 cases per 100,000 for people under 20 and 352 for those between the ages of 20 and 44), though more percent positivity was reported at a higher age range (9.9% for those between 45 and 54 years old and 8.9% for people over 65).
COVID-related hospitalizations for the week remained at a similar level as the past two months, with 19 cases, mostly split between 20- to 44-year-olds and those older than 65.
The incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals (CLI) rose slightly compared to last week, remaining in the lower half of the moderate range (7.3%, with last week’s reported CLI being 6.9%). Four COVID deaths were reported in the county this week.
Flagstaff’s vaccination rate is at 54.9%, slightly lower than the 60.2% reported in the county this week. The county website lists a total of 5,605 COVID vaccine doses administered in November so far (Nov. 1-11), with 173,378 doses administered in the county since vaccines first became available. The chart shows an increase in doses administered beginning in late October, rates at similar levels to those reported in late April of this year.
The Flagstaff Mall vaccine location established last week has now shifted to offering only children’s vaccine doses, due to high demand. According to CCHHS’s social media, the site will now operate from 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, “or until capacity is reached.”
Appointments are not needed, and a total of 100 vaccines are available each day. Capacity can be checked on the county website, which also lists other locations offering child doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The NAU Fieldhouse, Coconino Community College and the Elks Lodge in Flagstaff also began offering child doses by appointment on Nov. 12.
The county’s dashboard reports 34.4% of county residents between the ages of 12 and 20 as being vaccinated by Nov. 6, one day after the county began administering doses to children ages 5 to 11. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has adjusted their dashboard to include children over the age of 5 this week, reporting a 22.2% vaccination rate for those younger than 20 in Coconino County, as of Nov. 12.
“We’re adding many more Arizonans to the population eligible for COVID-19 vaccination,” ADHS wrote in the announcement of this change. “As parents make the wise decision to protect their children through vaccination, Arizona will move even closer to the community immunity needed to put COVID-19 in its place.”
Cases also fell while remaining higher than recent averages at Flagstaff schools this week, with metrics falling in the same transmission range as the county as a whole.
For the week ending Nov. 6, Flagstaff charter schools reported an incidence rate of 278 cases per 100,000 and Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) reported one of 286 per 100,000 (down from 297 and 312, respectively). Percent positivity for charter schools was 6.2% compared to 6.3% at FUSD (last week’s positivity yield for each was 6.2 and 6.6%).
All FUSD schools reported at least one new case this week, though none reported more than 10. The district-wide total of 57 for the week is slightly lower than the 64 cases reported for each of the past two weeks, while remaining higher than the district’s previous average range of cases in the thirties.
Marshall Elementary reported the most cases in the district for the week (9), followed by Flagstaff High School (7) and Mount Elden Middle School (6).
In a Nov. 9 board meeting, FUSD superintendent Michael Penca said he expected the higher cases rates to continue.
As with all FUSD board meetings this year, an assortment of parents and students attended to protest the district’s approach to COVID, mainly its mask mandate.
Changing the district’s mitigation strategies would require a decrease in cases, Penca said.
“We know parents, teachers are frustrated when students have to quarantine,” Penca said. “It’s very challenging for us to work through those high rates of COVID-19 like we were experiencing last year, but still maintaining our schools as open as possible. It’s draining and fatiguing and exhausting for everyone involved and so we appreciate everyone’s patience. I think if we keep working together and supporting one another, we can get through these challenging times and look forward to those better days that do lie ahead.”
The district had its second COVID-related school closure for the year last week, with DeMiguel Elementary moving to remote learning from Nov. 3 to 5. The building reopened Monday and reported four cases this week, bringing its total for the year to 53.
Board member Christine Fredericks, whose grandson is a kindergartner at DeMiguel, said she appreciated the school’s staff for their flexibility and effort in switching to remote instruction.
Penca said FUSD staff were prepared to be ready to make changes “at a moment's notice.”
“We’re really proud, especially at DeMiguel…[that] within an hour of us making that decision [we] could send iPads home with every student, we could get those communications out. ..It hasn’t come without a lot of preparation and practice, but it worked,” Penca said.
He called closures “difficult decisions” made in response to a variety of metrics. Between 13 and 15 district locations had been identified as outbreak schools at the time of the meeting. School closures, Penca said, are meant as a reset, a way to “break the cycle” after transmission continues to increase.
“It’s really giving a break from the people inside those shared spaces,” he said. “If we can get a few extra days beyond the weekend or a scheduled break, that allows for time to really break that transmission and allows us to catch up and re-evaluate the mitigation strategies.”
He said he couldn’t guarantee that schools wouldn’t have to close again, but that FUSD would continue monitoring cases.
“I wish I could say ‘yeah, absolutely, that will work,’ but we don’t know that for sure. It’s when we’ve exhausted everything that we know worked and we’re still seeing transmission happen that we have to do something different,” Penca said.
He asked families and employees to “work with” the district and stay home when experiencing symptoms.
“It takes us all working together and monitoring our own health, doing the things we know work in preventing the spread,” he said.