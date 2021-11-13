COVID metrics fall, Coconino County remains at high transmission

COVID metrics have decreased in Coconino County for the second week in a row, according to a dashboard data report released Nov. 12. While the county is still at a high overall transmission level, reporting 446 new cases for the week, percent positivity in testing has returned to the moderate category.

Case rates are still over three times the threshold for high transmission, at 315.2 cases per 100,000. This is lower than last week’s rate of 340 per 100,000. A little over 250 of the week’s new cases were reported in Flagstaff, with zip code 86011 experiencing the largest increase (44%).

Percent positivity of testing done in the county also dropped, to 7.3% from last week’s rate of 8.1%. The level of testing was similar to the previous two weeks, with 6,237 tests conducted.

Both overall testing and percent positivity at Northern Arizona University stayed relatively steady over the past week, with 171 out of 3,696 tests returning positive (4.6%). The majority of positive tests (99, or about 58%) were not affiliated with the university.

“NAU is managing 75 COVID-19 cases among students on- and off-campus,” according to its website, updated Nov. 10.