COVID metrics continue rising in Coconino County

According to the latest reports, COVID-19 metrics continued to rise in Coconino County the week ending Nov. 12, while its monkeypox total remained the same.

The county is still at a medium community level for COVID, with both indicators now at a medium level.

Last week, 7.5% of staffed inpatient beds were occupied by COVID patients, placing the indicator at a low level.

Both indicators went on the up this week to a rate of 14 per 100,000 COVID admissions from 10.5 per 100,000 last week and 11.6% of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients.

The number of new cases reported in the county also rose this week to a rate of 186.4 per 100,000 (266 cases). Coconino County’s case rate also increased last week to 136.7 per 100,000 (195 cases).

The threshold for adjusted transmission level indicators is a rate of 200.000 per 100,000.

The positivity rate of COVID tests stayed at 12.2% week after falling from 14.4% the week before. The number of tests conducted, on the other hand, moved to 1,865 from 1,540 the week ending Nov. 5.

Residents aged 65 and older had both the highest case rate (347 per 100,000) and positivity (16.7%) for the week.

The number of COVID hospitalizations jumped to 25 this week from the prior week’s total of 18. The two weeks before, the county reported 21 and 20 COVID hospitalizations. One COVID-related death was reported for the week after two were documented the prior week.

The county’s monkeypox total remained at seven as of Nov. 14, and has stayed the same since Oct. 24. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a total of 29,080 monkeypox cases across the country as of Friday, with 538 in Arizona.

Last week, the CDC reported 28,881 cases across the United States. Arizona’s total on the CDC dashboard has also remained the same since the week of Oct. 24.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) began a monkeypox dashboard this week showing case totals across the state as well as in each county. The dashboard reports 567 cases of monkeypox across Arizona as of Tuesday -- with 36 hospitalizations and no deaths reported. It reported five new cases statewide for the week ending Nov. 6.

Coconino County accounts for 1.2% of cases statewide, the fourth highest behind Maricopa (which has reported 465 cases, or 82%), Pima (60 cases, or 10.6%) and Pinal (14 cases, or 2.5%) counties.

With the higher community level and the upcoming holiday season, Coconino County Health and Human Services is continuing to advise taking precautions against COVID and other illnesses by masking indoors in public if someone has symptoms, a positive test or exposure to COVID, staying up to date on vaccinations, testing if symptoms are present and staying home when sick.

More information about COVID, influenza and monkeypox in Coconino County, including vaccination and testing sites and recommendations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.