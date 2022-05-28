COVID metrics continue rise in Coconino County

Though Coconino County is still at a low level for community transmission of COVID-19, its most recent dashboard data report shows metrics are continuing to rise.

The metrics used to determine community level are both still in the low category. The rate of new COVID admissions is 2.8 per 100,000 and 2.8% of staffed inpatient beds are occupied by COVID patients.

The number of new cases reported this week rose to 237, from 212 the week before. The case rate of 166.1 per 100,000 is still below the adjusted metrics threshold of 200 per 100,000.

Positivity also rose this week, to 13.9% from 11.1% the week before. Fewer tests were conducted this week (1,928 from 2,231 the week before).

Residents over the age of 65 had the highest case rate for the week (212 per 100,000), while those between 18 and 24 years old had the highest positivity rate (19.2%).

The county reported five hospitalized COVID patients, up from two last week. The incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals also rose, from 5.1% to 5.6%. No COVID deaths were reported either this week or the week prior.

A new testing site has opened at Coconino Community College this week. Drive-through COVID testing is availble from 9 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday in the parking lot of CCC’s Lone Tree Campus (2800 S. Lone Tree Rd).

Testing at the site is free and open to the public. Appointments are required. More about this and other testing sites, including scheduling, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2338/COVID-19-Testing-Information.