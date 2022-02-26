COVID metrics continue falling in Coconino County; vaccine location moving to CCHHS office

COVID-19 metrics continued to fall in Coconino County the week ending Feb. 19, according to the most recent dashboard data report, and while the county continues to have a high transmission level, case rates, percent positivity and the incidences of COVID in county hospitals all fell.

A total of 267 new cases were reported in the county for the week, a rate of 188.7 per 100,000 -- which is a little more than half of last week’s total of 524 cases (a rate of 370.3). It was overall a significant decrease from the previous week’s total (959 cases, a rate of 677.8). Case rates have been falling since Jan. 15’s peak of 3,583 cases (a rate of 2,532.4).

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) announced a new vaccine site Friday, after its closure of the Flagstaff Mall location.

The new site, which is planned to open Wednesday, will offer both initial doses and boosters of the COVID-19 vaccines. It is located at the CCHHS offices (2625 N. King St.) and will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments and masks will both be required. More information can be found at coconino.az.gov/2580/COVID-19-Vaccination-Locations.

The percent positivity of testing in the county fell this week, as did the number of tests conducted (3,653 the week ending Feb. 19 and 4,946 the week prior). The current rate, 10.6%, is nearing the threshold between high and substantial transmission levels (10%).

Testing conducted on Northern Arizona University’s campus also showed a decreased positivity yield. A figure of 5.8% of 1,387 total tests had positive results, down from last week’s 7.5% positivity of 1,843 total tests.The majority (54 of 61 total positive tests) are of NAU-affiliated individuals and the university is currently managing 20 cases among its students, both on and off campus.

County residents between the ages of 20 and 44 had the highest case rate for the week (222 per 100,000) and those younger than 20 had the highest percent positivity (13.4%).

While it is not used to determine the county’s overall transmission levels, COVID-like illness (CLI) is the only metric in the moderate category for the second week in a row at 7.4% (9.2% the week before). The 17 hospitalizations in the county this week is similar to the previous week’s total of 19.

Only one COVID death was reported for the week (the previous week’s total was five).

Over 99% of COVID genomes sequenced in both Coconino County and the state for the week ending Feb. 19 were of the omicron variant, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 sequencing dashboard. Out of 87,512 sequenced genomes in the state so far, 19,137 were of omicron as of Feb. 25. Coconino County continues to have the second-highest total of omicron genomes in Arizona (1,837 to date), behind Maricopa County (10,242).

Both Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and charter schools saw their percent positivity metric move into the substantial transmission category this week. Both continue to be in high transmission overall, as case rates were still in the high category.

FUSD’s case rate decreased from 291 per 100,000 to 156 per 100,000, and its positivity moved from 11.1% to 8.6%. The district has reported 40 new cases this week and a total of 2,466 in the school year so far. Flagstaff High School and Kinsey Elementary reported the most cases per school (10 and eight, respectively) and Summit High School, and Leupp and Killip elementary schools reported no new cases.

FUSD sets March 21 end date for mask requirement Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) board set an end date to its mask requirement dur…

The district’s board passed a motion at its meeting Tuesday that it will move from requiring to encouraging masks on March 21 or when both metrics fall into the low or moderate categories, whichever comes first. The threshold between substantial and moderate transmission is a case rate of 50 per 100,000 and an 8% positivity rate.

Flagstaff’s charter schools are at the threshold for moderate percent positivity. Though discussion of their mask requirements has mostly not happened yet, it is on the agendas for several board meetings scheduled for next week.

The case rate for charter schools fell from 262 per 100,000 to 144 per 100,000 the week ending Feb. 19 and the positivity yield fell from 10.1% to 8% (still in the substantial category).

