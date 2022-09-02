COVID metrics continue falling in Coconino County; some healthcare workers eligible for monkeypox vaccine

COVID-19 metrics continued to fall in Coconino County the week ending Aug. 27, according to the latest dashboard data report.

Both community level indicators are in the low category for the week, with a 4.2 per 100,000 rate of new COVID admissions (4.9 last week) and 6.8% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients (7.8%) last week.

The number of new cases reported this week fell to 110 from 166, with the case rate falling to 77.1 per 100,000, down from 116.3. Positivity of testing also continued to fall, with 6.9% of 1,670 total tests returning positive results. The week before, 11.5% of 1,602 tests were positive.

Residents between the ages of 45 and 64 as well as those aged 5 to 17 had the highest case rate (118 and 103 per 100,000, respectively), while those between the ages of 18 and 24 had the highest positivity at 10.9%.

A total of nine patients were hospitalized with COVID for the week, the same as the week prior. The incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals was also similar to the week before (6.1% this week, compared to 6.2% the week before).

No COVID deaths were reported either this week or the week before.

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard, the BA.5 omicron now makes up 100% of sequenced omicron genomes across the state for the week ending Aug. 27.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for additional Moderna and Pfizer boosters earlier this week. The bivalent formulas would be used as a single booster at least two months after the primary series or most recent booster dose of the COVID vaccine.

“These ‘updated boosters’ contain components that help broadly protect people from COVID-19, as well as a component to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant,” according to a Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Facebook post.

Other steps, including review by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval, are still needed before these will become available in Coconino County.

CCHHS has not updated its monkeypox cases since Aug. 25; a total of two confirmed cases are still listed in Coconino County.

The CDC's U.S. map for monkeypox lists 19,465 confirmed cases in the country as of Sept. 1. A total of 326 cases are in Arizona. Last week, the map listed 16,926 cases across the U.S. and 271 in the state.

Eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine expanded this week to include healthcare workers in settings where daily exposure to monkeypox is anticipated. This includes lab workers who routinely handle monkeypox specimens and healthcare providers who work in sexual health clinics or who primarily serve LGBTQIA+ communities.

“The vaccine is not recommended for the majority of healthcare providers at this time unless they have a known monkeypox exposure,” according to CCHHS’s monkeypox information site. “Only providers who work in settings where exposure to monkeypox infection is anticipated on a daily basis or have had high risk exposure to an individual diagnosed with monkeypox are eligible for vaccination.”

People considered at higher risk for monkeypox also continue to be eligible for the vaccine. This includes those who have been identified by public health officials as being in contact with someone with monkeypox, those who have had a recent sexual partner (in the past two weeks) be diagnosed with monkeypox and those who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks.

CCHHS is asking those who have had a possible exposure or who are interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine to fill out a confidential interest form. It is available online in English and Spanish, or by calling 928-679-7300.

More about COVID in Coconino County is available at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information. Information on monkeypox can be found at coconino.az.gov/monkeypox or by calling 928-679-7300.