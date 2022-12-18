COVID, influenza and RSV case numbers all falling in Coconino County

Metrics for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all fell in Coconino County this week, according to the latest reports. The county continues to have a medium COVID community level, however, and higher-than-average influenza case rates.

COVID

Overall, Coconino County continues to have a medium overall community level the week for the week ending Dec. 10. The rate of new COVID admissions rose to 13.3 per 100,000 (a medium level, from 11.2 the week before), while the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients fell to 7.7% (a low level, from 9.2% the week before).

The number of new cases reported fell to 139 this week (a rate of 97.4 per 100,000), from 259 the week before (a rate of 181.5). Positivity of COVID testing in the county also fell from 16.5% to 13.8%.

Residents aged 65 and older continued to have both the highest case rate (236 per 100,000) and positivity (21.2%) for the week.

The county reported the same number of COVID hospitalizations (18) as last week, while the incidence of hospital visits with COVID-like illness decreased to 8% (from 11%). The number of COVID deaths also continued to fall this week, with one reported (two the week ending Dec. 3 and three three the week ending Nov. 26).

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it would be offering another round of four free home COVID tests to households across the United States. Each household can order one set for free at covid.gov/tests.

Flu and RSV

As of Friday, Coconino County has identified a total of 794 cases of influenza since the start of the 2022-23 flu season on Oct.2. The total of new cases has continued to fall this week. A total of 56 new cases were reported the week ending Dec. 10, down from 71 the week ending Dec. 3.

The number of new RSV cases also fell this week, with the county reporting a total of 32 (from 52 the week before). During the season so far, it has reported 368 total cases.

Influenza totals for the season and week both continue to be above the five-year average, however, with this week being 254% higher than the five-season average for the week, and the overall total being 966% higher.

Flagstaff still has the highest number of influenza cases in Coconino County (339, or 43%) followed by other towns and cities (30%) and Page (26%). Flagstaff also makes up the majority of RSV cases reported so far (269, or 71%), followed by other towns and cities (19%), Page (7%) and Williams (3%).

Mpox

Coconino County continues to have a total of seven reported mpox cases, according to its Monday update. The Arizona Department of Health Services mpox dashboard added three cases as of Dec. 15, bringing the state’s total to 280. No new mpox hospitalizations or deaths were reported this week, leaving Arizona’s total at 36 and zero, respectively.

More information about public health in Coconino County, including vaccination and testing locations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.