COVID in 2022: Vaccine demand slows alongside COVID metrics

While COVID-19 vaccinations have been slowing in Coconino County lately, alongside overall metrics, efforts aren’t expected to end anytime soon.

Debbie Branson, Coconino County Health and Human Service’s (CCHHS) clinic manager, said the vaccine response aspect of her work has slowed lately -- which has “allowed up an opportunity to look beyond the emergent side of it — how can we get out and see other people.”

She said she’d noted several surges in demand for the vaccine, often in response to new variants or expanded eligibility.

“We had an initial vaccine surge and then we had the booster surge when those were recommended, and then omicron did bring some others in,” she said. “What it did was increase the number of people that came in to receive their booster shots. I think it drove home that need for another dose.”

COVID in 2022: FMC physicians speak on omicron surge Editor's note: On March 18, 2020, Coconino County had its first presumed case of the coronav…

Kate Radabaugh, North County Healthcare’s (NCHC) vaccine coordinator, took on the role in 2021 during the delta surge.

By the end of March 2021, vaccines were both available and in demand, so NCHC was offering Moderna vaccines to both patients and community members. She said she thought vaccine demand was highest during initial availability and started to plateau in July 2021.

Demand for the initial series rose slightly during omicron, she said. The variant's appearance also coincided with the approval of boosters, meaning another rise in demand.

“We probably could have vaccinated more people, but omicron is more virulent, so we had quite a few staff who were out sick and our efforts to vaccinate were somewhat curtailed,” Radabaugh said.

She said if NCHC wasn’t able to accommodate demand for vaccines, it was able to refer people to other locations, such as CCHHS’s Flagstaff Mall location, which was very active for a while.

While attendance at county vaccine clinics has “dwindled significantly,” and “uptake is definitely in a down trend,” booster doses still make up the majority of vaccines administered. A total of 598 doses have been reported since last week, according to CCHHS’s website accessed March 24.

CCHHS still hosts vaccine clinics twice weekly and Branson said some people were receiving their initial series, almost a year after they first became widely available.

Common reasons she heard for this were work or travel requirements.

“Some people have mentioned that they feel more confident now getting it, they feel safer doing it. That probably has to do with time,” she added.

NCHC clinics have also slowed lately, Radabaugh said.

NCHC has held vaccine events across Coconino County throughout the pandemic, using their mobile medical unit: in Tusayan, at shelters and Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) schools. They frequently communicate with CCHHS, so "we're able to spread coverage a little better."

Radabaugh described the clinics’ process as similar to an assembly line. Members of the mobile medical unit team each have a role to perform at vaccine clinics, from registering patients and helping with paperwork to Spanish interpretation to site supervision to screening patients and administering vaccines to monitoring them afterward. School nurses would also help fill out vaccine cards at the FUSD clinics.

“The events are fun,” Radabaugh said. “It gets us out of the clinic environment, we get to interact with patients, answer questions that they have. I think at the beginning, in March to June [2021], it was really nice because you could tell the appreciation from the public who were eager to get the vaccine.”

They primarily carry the Moderna vaccine, but have the other two at certain mobile medical unit events. Janssen, or Johnson & Johnson, especially has been “really helpful for some of the shelter patients,” Radabaugh said.

“It was the one shot and for folks that were maybe moving out of state, it was easier to at least get them vaccinated with Janssen at the time,” she said.

COVID in 2022: Sacred Peaks pediatrician discusses pandemic's impacts Dr. Jane Oski is a pediatrician at Sacred Peaks Health Center, a satellite of Tuba City Regi…

People are still getting their initial series, though it’s “very infrequent.”

“We’ve got a limited schedule and the folks coming in for their first and second doses are pretty few and far between at this point.”

While things are slower, “I’ve been working a lot on training team members and staff on handling and administration of vaccines and clinic processes and workflow, just to make that easier for those times that we have carved out for COVID vaccines," Radabaugh said.

She also wasn’t sure what vaccination efforts might look like going forward, though NCHC “will definitely keep carrying the vaccine” for now.

There’s not a set schedule for events at the Flagstaff location right now, though they check in with partners and administer to residents as needed.

Branson said CCHHS has been looking for ways to reach more people, those who might not have access to a COVID vaccine or might be hesitant. The county has a vaccination rate of 58.7% among eligible residents, according to the March 18 dashboard data report, a number that Branson said “we of course would like to see higher.”

“We know there’s some definite people that are still holding out on that,” she said.

CCHHS is having conversations on “why is that? Is it hesitancy or is it lack of resources to get vaccinated? We’re trying to work as an entity as well as along with our partners on how could we reach those individuals. How can we provide education, and how can we go out and actually find service?”

The first step in those efforts is to identify people in those categories.

When asked what the clinics might look like in the future, Branson said, “I still don’t know.”

“I really do think that COVID vaccine is going to stay with us,” she said. “This is not just a one-time, get it done and have it go away. It’ll slowly become a routine vaccine, sort of like influenza. But I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

Something else they are trying to figure out is whether and when to meld the COVID clinics with the more general CCHHS vaccine clinics.

“We’ve always worked together as one entity, but how do we make COVID vaccines a part of our daily life, like the flu?” she said.

Radabaugh said she expected the pandemic to have several long-term effects, primarily with behavioral health and complications from long COVID. She also expected masks to be part of healthcare moving forward.

Overall, she said, she thought better healthcare systems, ways to accommodate patients and knowledge of infection control procedures would be an ongoing results of the pandemic.

“I think in the beginning of the pandemic, it was probably very scary to see patients who are sick and symptomatic, but we had a pretty robust curbside program during the summer where patients were able to be swabbed and seen by a provider outside. So, I think, even though there were some challenges and there will be some long-term effects, like mental health issues and long COVID complications, I think we’ll also have a better idea how to organize and create workflows for the future,” she said

Branson had similar hopes for COVID’s long-term impacts.

“I am ready to for us to take the positive things that we’ve learned, such as what works to mitigate disease, and try to find a way to put that into our daily lives. ...We don’t want to be in a state of emergency anymore, we don’t want lives to be lost anymore, but I think we’ve learned some good things,” she said.

For now, Branson asked people to “just hold on a little bit longer” with COVID mitigation measures.

She wanted people to know that “being healthy is important, staying vigilant with disease mitigation is important and vaccines work. …I know that there’s hesitancy out there and I understand that, but they do work. Everything that we’ve done through this has pretty much worked, there’s always little things, but public health measures are there for good reason."

CCHHS holds vaccine clinics at its offices (2625 N. King St.) on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4:30 p.m. Appointments and masks are required. More can be found at coconino.az.gov/2547/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.