COVID in 2022: Sacred Peaks pediatrician discusses pandemic's impacts

Dr. Jane Oski is a pediatrician at Sacred Peaks Health Center, a satellite of Tuba City Regional Healthcare in Flagstaff. She is also part of the center's epidemic response team and has seen its approach evolve over the past two years.

Sacred Peaks is not designed to handle seriously ill patients, though “we often function that way,” Oski said.

“[At the] onset of the pandemic, we had to shift our approach and patient flow model and our willingness to be able to at least diagnose and maybe even do some early stabilization for much sicker patients than we had the capacity to care for in the past," she said.

For the first year of the pandemic, most of their COVID-19 response was done in an outdoor triage tent. It was set up in late spring and for the first few months, they were seeing people in their cars without any structure.

Funding from the CARES Act allowed Sacred Peaks to finish the last of three pods already under construction and convert it to a pandemic clinic, with four negative-pressure rooms, including a dental room for emergency patients. It is primarily staffed by family medicine doctors, who are familiar with the needs of a wide range of patients.

The pod opened March 15, 2021, a little over a year into the pandemic. A physician, certified medical assistant and patient registration person staff the pod at a time, conducting testing and triage exams in morning and afternoon shifts. They also administer oral Paxlovid and transfer patients to the hospital as needed.

Unlike the triage tent, which could accommodate a large number of patients using traffic flow, the pandemic pod requires appointments.

The reduced volume wasn’t a problem at the time, as this was before the delta wave and vaccination rates were rising.

“We were really able to handle the volume of patients that needed or wanted to be seen for testing or for treatment or for evaluation,” Oski said. “When they didn’t know if possibly they had coronavirus or they had influenza or they had another respiratory virus, we could safely see them in the pandemic pod.”

The differences in Sacred Peaks’ response throughout the pandemic make it difficult to compare the effects of its phases, Oski said.

At the beginning of omicron, she said, the doctors in the pandemic pod were testing around 40 people each day. They were able to reduce their hours a month ago.

The pod is now open in the afternoons only and most patients come in for required preoperative testing.

Oski said her work as a pediatrician shifted significantly during the pandemic, though she did not treat many pediatric patients who were seriously ill with COVID. The volume of pediatric patients was reduced by around 50%, based on “understandable parental fear” and fewer incidents of other respiratory illness or sports injuries.

One effect of this was that many families fell behind on routine childhood immunizations.

“The ways that we had to change from a pediatric perspective was, first of all, reassuring families that they could safely bring their children who were well for vaccinations,” she said. “And we’re still in the process of trying to catch up on children who had delinquent immunizations because of appropriate parental fear of bringing their kids into a healthcare facility when they were healthy.”

They kept a record of children who were behind on their immunization throughout the pandemic and have been working to get those families into the clinic. The list is getting “smaller and smaller,” Oski said, as she thought the majority of patients felt safe coming into the clinic. (The entire staff was required to wear N95s until last week, when Sacred Peaks began to allow KN95s).

It’s too early to say for sure whether misinformation about the COVID vaccine has led to hesitance with other immunizations, Oski said. Anecdotally, the percentage of families refusing all vaccines she has seen is “very small,” though it is larger in Flagstaff than in Tuba City.

“Of the families who refuse the coronavirus vaccine, the majority of them accept every other childhood vaccine,” she said. “And when they have the opportunity to talk with us pediatricians about our really, really grave concerns about the risks of getting the virus and long-term impact on cardiac health, brain health, kidney health, we’re often able to get families to change their risk-benefit measure.”

She said her primary concern was about COVID’s potential long-term effects.

“As a pediatrician, I’m not so concerned about a kid getting coronavirus and having respiratory symptoms or pneumonia for five or seven days. I’m very concerned about the long-term impacts of what we’re calling long COVID. …We have no idea what percentage of the pediatric and adult population are going to suffer long-term consequences of infection.”

Oski said she saw three main areas of childhood health that were negatively affected by the pandemic: childhood immunizations, emerging mental health crises and “issues related to unhealthy weights.”

“The number of kids who will, without hesitation, talk to me about their anxiety, their prolonged grief, their feelings of isolation, that’s stunning to me,” she said. “That crisis, we don’t even have the beginnings of [a way to address it]. It’s not just us, it’s the entire U.S. healthcare system. We don’t have anywhere near the amount of mental health service providers that we need.”

These areas are her main focus as a pediatrician at the moment, she said.

“Trying to be able to support families to address all three simultaneously is a juggling act,” she said, even more so when considering other challenges they might face: “....Parents who have left jobs to be able to care for their kids at home and to be able to support remote education in the first year and a half to two years of the pandemic who don’t have income, don’t have easy access to healthy fresh foods...

"The pandemic in many ways ripped the blinders off the U.S. population with regard to the underlying needs of so many people in our communities. [This is] not unique to our Indigenous populations, but our Indigenous populations have so deliberately been made invisible in so many ways.”

The efforts are currently happening on a patient-by-patient basis, she said, though that “needs to be expanded to successful group models. That’s a challenge when you’re still in the middle of a pandemic.”

Many of COVID’s effects Oski mentioned had to do with the community, rather than the disease itself. Her work is divided between Tuba City and Flagstaff, and she has seen both location’s pandemic response evolve over the past two years.

Community reactions were the biggest difference she saw between the two locations this year, and, when asked what she most wanted people to know, Oski said, “be kind.”

“As a resident of Flagstaff, I never felt safe going into a store, because 60 to 70 percent of the people in the grocery stores would not be wearing masks,” she said. “Up on the Navajo Nation, thank goodness, the mask mandate was in place and remains in place now. I think in communities where COVID-19 devastated large segments of the populations, [it was] the ability to act as a member of a community rather than as an individual who may or may not believe in the virus.”

Community was also central to her perspective on the pandemic’s potential long-term effects.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was very hopeful that it was going to lead to a renaissance in collaboration and respect between and among communities. I was so hopeful and I thought it was going to lead to an enhanced understanding at the federal level, the state and the local level, of the importance of a really robust public health system," she said. "But instead, what we're seeing is it’s sucking funding away from where it most needs to be directed. The U.S. is not unique in this regard, but we don't appear to learn very well from history.”

She said her optimism lasted through the beginning of 2021, but that the pandemic’s continuation has “exacerbated” selfishness over communal obligation.

“I think people are so burned out, there are so many people that are so angry, and that anger is being fed by so much misinformation that it's going to take us as a society a long time to recover from this,” she said.

While she was fairly certain BA.2 (a subvariant of omicron) would make its way to Coconino County in the coming weeks, she also thought continuing precautions could reduce its impact. The notable precautions include layered mitigation strategies, mask-wearing and vaccination.

“I'd like to think that continuing to observe those three prongs and then in indoor settings, doing everything we can to enhance air circulation, filtering, that we could keep kids in school and hopefully reduce the impact of BA.2,” she said.

