COVID in 2022: NCHC behavioral health team continues pandemic response

North Country Healthcare's (NCHC) integrated behavioral health manager Jonathan Benitez has been a licensed counselor for around 16 years. He took the role two and a half years ago, right before the pandemic started.

“That changed everything, changed the game in so many ways,” he said.

He says he’s seen an increase in Flagstaff’s baseline stress level.

“Most of the time, Flagstaff has an anxiety level of three, maybe four [on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the worst], very normal levels. …Under the pandemic, the mental health symptoms of the community have increased to a higher baseline. Before, it was tolerable, but now we tolerate a new higher level of anxieties, depressions, mental health issues, because of the pandemic,” he said.

The level will recede “at some point,” Benitez said. “But it takes time, it takes healing. It takes trust, patience, all of those things that we don’t do good as humans.”

The primary effect the pandemic had on mental health, he said, was the isolation of the early days.

“Isolation caused fear, it caused excessive thinking, anxieties, depressions…it caused a lot of different things. Yeah, we adjusted and yeah, we bought a bunch of stuff online, but we’re social animals by nature,” he said. “We need interaction with others, we need vitamin D from the sun and it affected mental health."

Benitez also mentioned some of the positive effects he’d seen COVID have on behavioral healthcare, including his management style and widening access among others.

Telemedicine is one example -- he said he’d seen patients in-person for the first 14 years he’d practiced, and was “very against” virtual sessions at first.

“Now that I’ve done maybe 800 of them, I would say you can help people over the phone, you can help people via video as well. There’s this stigma of therapy being you lay down on a couch…and it’s not like that any more. It’s short-term, it's evidence-based, we really got it down in the profession. It really was hard to adjust, but we did it, not only as behavioral health but as an organization," he said.

Another example is that it has reduced the stigma around mental health, as isolation put things into perspective. He said he’s seeing more Spanish-speaking patients, especially men between the ages of 35-55.

“The pandemic put mental health in a spotlight that dropped the stigma down and people ask for help," he said. "...They're coming in with their anxieties, depressions, grief, relational problems, substance use disorders. It's beautiful. And then you get the rapport and you build it in the community.”

The mental health effects Benitez has seen in children are similar to those in the community overall.

“It was like this phenomenon that happened, sociology-wise,” he said. “Kids that were doing well in school now weren’t doing well and kids that weren’t doing well in school now are doing well because they’re online.”

This is shown by CDC data, released Thursday, on youth mental health from January to June 2021: Over a third of high school students reported experiences of poor mental health during the pandemic in its Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey.

In the past year, 44.2% of students surveyed reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the past year, 19.9% said they had seriously considered suicide and 9% had attempted suicide.

The pandemic also increased pressure on families overall, he said, between remote work and school, COVID risk, loss of care options.

“Kids understand it,” he said. “...COVID affected kids very, very much, but it affected families as well and affected the community, adults, etc.”

The difference is that kids are more resilient, he said, which gives him hope, as does their increasing advocacy he’s seen throughout the pandemic.

“They don’t just follow the norms of society, they’re going to challenge it. They’re going to change it for positive things,” he said, giving the LGBTQIA+ community as an example. “They’re challenging like never before, because these youth have a lot of hope. I feel like they’re going to be a generational change in our country.”

NCHC response

“At North Country, those of us that are here, we’re making it work to high quality,” Benitez said of his team’s response to mental health needs brought up by the pandemic.

NCHC has nine clinicians and one paraprofessional support person on its team. A lot of people retired early or went to private practice during the pandemic, he said.

“We don’t just have providers here, we’ve got a lot of provider-leaders…they’re not just good at medicine, but leading projects and people," he said. "NCHC as a team has a lot of those."

He mentioned a few areas of behavioral health NCHC is working to address alongside its more typical patient load, primarily COVID “long-haulers” and grief.

The pandemic has meant a lot of loss for a lot of people, he said of the second item. This includes a variety of types of loss, from loved ones to friendships to careers.

Along with its symptoms, long COVID can also mean some major life changes.

“I’ve seen some incredible things with long-haulers, he said. “There's not a lot of science and research behind it yet. It's one of those things that is brand new, and treatment is still going, but we try to attack it from the anxiety perspective, from the depression perspective, from the change-of-life perspective. If you're an ICU nurse, and now you have COVID and you can't breathe anymore, you can't be an ICU nurse. That's gonna be a change of life that we need to discuss.”

They’re responding to these mainly by focusing on patients as much as possible: “access to care has been my main priority to fill those gaps in the pandemic,” he said.

“We load [our counselors] up with patients. ...We limit all of those other administrative distractions, because every day I want to see patients, patients, patients, patients, because that’s what we're here for, is to serve those patients.”

More about NCHC’s behavioral health services can be found at northcountryhealthcare.org/services/behavioral-health. A list of COVID-related mental health resources in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2333/Mental-Health-and-Well-Being-Resources.

