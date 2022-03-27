COVID in 2022: FMC physicians speak on omicron surge

Editor's note: On March 18, 2020, Coconino County had its first presumed case of the coronavirus. The first death caused by the virus came six days later. Now, two years after COVID made an impact on us all, we look back on some of the personnel who helped us get through those times, and look forward to what will hopefully be a brighter future.

At the start of 2022, the omicron variant broke records for COVID-19 metrics in Coconino County. The new high marks included hospitalizations, with Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) seeing its highest rate of COVID cases across the pandemic at the beginning of February.

Cases have been falling since, however, and staff are continuing to treat COVID patients, while having the time to think on a more long-term basis.

Dr. Kathryn Feuquay is a hospitalist, meaning she takes care of adult patients who need to be admitted to the hospital. She is also the medical director for the transfer center, coordinating the transfer of patients from other facilities to FMC, so they can access means such as specialists or a higher level of care.

Dr. Rachel Levitan is an emergency room doctor who works with patients who come into the emergency department. She is also FMC’s chief of staff, acting as liaison between administration and other hospital staff.

What changed throughout the pandemic, Feuquay said, were the job’s challenges rather than the work itself. Both she and Levitan said they saw a higher volume of patients, both across the pandemic and specifically with this most recent surge.

Levitan said the biggest impact she experienced during COVID’s first wave was fear of the unknowns: “What was this virus and what was it going to do? How was it going to end up and how are we going to treat these patients against an unknown entity?"

“But then as we started to get really busy, both the delta and omicron surges; the volumes were making things harder in a different way," she said. "We had learned so much about the disease and how to treat it, and we were being much more successful from that point of view. [There were] just different challenges as things went by."

The transfer center had to develop a waitlist for patients needing to see specialists or requiring a higher level of care for the first time during the pandemic, Feuquay said.

Before COVID “we never had the situation where we had prolonged periods of time that we physically did not have enough beds in the building to be able to accept all those patients from the region that needed to be transferred here,” she said. “...It was unprecedented for us here at Northern Arizona Healthcare [NAH]. It's challenging, because when you have a patient on a waitlist, you're trying to support the outside facility and the care of that patient [and] get them here as fast as we can.”

Levitan said she saw physicians and providers step up as a group to “take care of everybody.”

“I still see this today, two and a half years out,” she said. “...Everybody was reading more literature than we had read since residency, hot off the press, so that we’re up to date on the most current care. I had doctors waking up in between night shifts to come to meetings to help give input on how we can do the best job and what we needed to adjust and how we could pivot.

She added: "It was just incredible teamwork.”

FMC is unique in that there aren’t other hospitals nearby, Feuquay said, so its staff mostly have personal ties to the community.

“We want to succeed because then the community succeeds,” she said. “....We’re going to do it right and we’re going to take care of our local community, our extended four corners community, and we’re going to do it because they can’t go two hours south to Phoenix; Phoenix doesn’t have any beds either. I just hope the community knows that we gave 100 percent effort and we will do it again if we have to. We’re hoping we don’t, but we will because there’s really no other option. This is our community.”

Delta's descent

The delta surge was “disappointing to a lot of people,” Feuquay said, “because we thought that we had been through the worst of it, both here at the hospital but also community wide.”

She said because of the learning and protocols established earlier in the pandemic, FMC was “able to gear up pretty quickly.”

The variant came to the Valley two to four weeks earlier than northern Arizona, providing a bit of a warning.

“We started to see our fellow hospital groups in the Valley -- in Phoenix, specifically -- have their cases double -- quadruple -- within two weeks, so we knew we had a little bit of time to prepare and get the warning out," Levitan said.

"I think right before we had hit less than 10 patients admitted with COVID and then we were very quickly back above 40," Feuquay added.

Delta was in the process of winding down at FMC when omicron arrived in Coconino County, they said.

“All of those people were still in the hospital,” Levitan said. “The new infections of delta were decreasing and then omicron started to hit, overlapping that around the end of December.”

Omicron is on average a less severe version of the disease, Feuquay said, and patterns at NAH were similar to those seen at other locations worldwide, with hospitalizations increasing at a lower rate than cases.

Earlier in the pandemic, fewer patients had COVID, but those who did were more likely to have severe infection. With omicron, more patients had COVID, but a smaller percentage needed to be admitted. Both led to volume increases at FMC, just on different scales.

As Levitan put it: “Even though the number of critically ill patients may have been less, the vast number of patients was still enough to saturate.”

Based on daily hospital counts, Feuquay said, the hospital outmatched its highest COVID admission census in early January, at the very end of delta and toward the beginning of omicron.

“We had the somewhat unique experience compared to other hospitals where we just needed more of us, and we were fortunate that most days we were able to call in an extra person or two," she said.

FMC had received additional nursing staff through the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) because of its location. It’s the only northern Arizona hospital providing several services, so as Feuquay put it, “we needed to be successful to support not only our Coconino County community, but our extended community.”

Additional staff allowed FMC to continue running at its bed capacity -- which Feuquay said was unusual among hospitalist colleagues she’d spoken to. At times, they had shortages of doctors, also uncommon, that were filled by locums colleagues or other local physicians. Some added office hours to their primary care, for example.

“One of the things that really speaks to how wonderful our community is is we had some doctors who weren’t necessarily hospitalists who were offering to help or figuring out ways that they could offload other people’s workload, even if they didn’t have the same skills,” Levitan said.

COVID metrics have been decreasing for weeks -- as of Wednesday, 6.9% of FMC’s patients were COVID positive, and during delta, Feuquay said, the rate of those admitted for COVID averaged 18 to 23%. While that feels good to see, she said, they are still focused on taking care of those patients.

“We are also cognizant that if it’s you or one of your family members…the pandemic’s not over for them, their life isn’t back to normal and we’re still giving them 100 percent of our effort, just like we gave earlier,” she said. “I always feel a little conflicted, talking about how much better things are, because we know they’re not better for everyone. Each person means the world to somebody else in this community, so if we have one COVID patient, we’re still fighting for [them].”

Slowing metrics do not change things for those patients, Levitan added, noting that, “for better or worse, COVID is COVID.”

Looking forward

The types of treatments used for COVID -- monoclonal antibody infusions and antivirals, for example -- have evolved throughout the pandemic as studies and trials have continued. NAH has been adopting best practices and medications as they gain approval and become more available, Levitan said.

They have been able to think a little longer term, now that things are slowing down, making workflow improvements, considering/implementing changes, and being able to take on extra projects and research.

“We just need to keep going,” Feuquay said. “...Around the hospital, we’re able to get back to more proactive planning for the future, workflow improvements. ...Instead of just saying, 'What do we need to do for the next six hours?' we’re thinking further ahead now again."

Both were hesitant to say for certain that the lower metrics would continue (delta took them by surprise last year, they noted), though they hoped it was the case.

“I think the thing that will improve is we have more and more people vaccinated, medical staff is learning more and more about how to quickly identify and diagnose. ...We have so many things that we didn’t have two years ago, so I think we’re ready for what comes next," Feuquay said.

When asked what she most wanted people to know about COVID right now, Levitan immediately said “get vaccinated.”

Feuquay asked community members to consider giving to hospitals in Ukraine, in the same way they had shown support to local healthcare workers throughout the pandemic.

“We had a lot of support from our Flagstaff community two years ago and throughout the pandemic, so while it feels good to talk about what we were able to do and how we were able to help, [at the same time,] there are hospitals in Ukraine who are being shelled," she said. "I hope people will consider agencies that are working with facilities on the ground in Ukraine the way they help support us."

As for potential long-term effects, Levitan said she thought "a lot of us were caught by surprise" by COVID. “But I think at this point, if we were to have a whole other disease come in, we would be so much more able and ready to deal with it."

She said she was hoping that this prompted people to learn about and advocate for their own health, as well as improvements to the medical system.

“We have definitely had some of our underlying healthcare challenges exacerbated by COVID throughout the country, and I look at this as an opportunity to be able to improve some of that,” she said. “We have done an excellent job here of keeping our staffing levels at safe levels, keeping our numbers up, and I think we're really fortunate for that. But, I think, as we move forward, we have learned a lot of lessons on how we can be prepared for the next big, overwhelming surge or whatever [is] coming our way next.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.