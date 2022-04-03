COVID in 2022: ASU lab processes COVID tests across Arizona, including Flagstaff

Vel Murugan is the program and technical director for Arizona State University’s (ASU) BioDesign clinical testing laboratory (ABCTL), which processes tests from sites it runs across Arizona. This includes the Fieldhouse site at NAU, which still offers testing by appointment on a daily basis.

According to its website, the lab has processed a total of 1,329,542 tests across Arizona as of March 29, with an average turnaround time of 25.69 hours.

Before COVID, ABCTL primarily focused on developing diagnostic tests, which meant that when the pandemic hit, it was the one able to turn around molecular tests faster than other labs in Arizona.

“When the pandemic hit, we looked at the labs around the state and we found out that the turnaround time for these molecular tests was a couple of weeks…at the beginning of 2020," Murugan said. "So at that point, we decided that we should set something up, so that we can provide fast turnaround time to people, so we can analyze the samples really fast using high throughput testing capabilities that we had in the lab."

The lab began testing for COVID in April 2020 and has been operating 24/7 for the majority of the past two years. It was primarily run by BioDesign Institute volunteer staff for the first few months, before they began hiring dedicated staff.

It began doing statewide testing based on need, Murugan said. Even through the end of 2020, he said, there weren’t many testing locations in Arizona.

“There was a need in Arizona, so we decided to step up and fill the gap, return results to people as soon as possible,” he said.

ABCTL returns results in 48 hours of sample collection, “from the time somebody activates their kit to when they receive results.” Usually, Murugan said, the process is faster, taking 8 to 12 hours.

A test from Flagstaff, for example, comes to ASU with the sample inside a tube. These are put into an incubator before opening, so that the heat inactivates the sample, killing the virus particles and making it safe to handle.

The sample then goes to the lab, where automated instruments open the tube, remove a small part of the sample and process it.

“From that point onward, everything is automated,” Murugan said. Machines prepare the sample and do a qPCR reaction to detect the virus’s presence in the sample. This is the point where results are returned to the test-taker.

As with Coconino County, testing went up at ABCTL at the beginning of this year. It happened “more or less at the same time across Arizona,” he said, though the state’s rise was a few weeks behind more densely populated areas of the United States.

Murugan said Thanksgiving and December 2020 was when the lab saw its highest volume of tests, close to 7,000 a day. Omicron was “somewhat similar,” he said, reaching between 6,000 and 7,000 tests a day at its height.

During omicron, “the increase was a little bit more sharp on the ground compared to earlier surges,” he said.

The BioDesign Institute has “pretty high capacity automation capabilities,” he said, with the ability to process as many as 15,000 to 20,000 samples each day.

They did need to hire additional staff in high volume periods, Murugan said, as “there’s also a parallel need for the number of people to process the samples and be in the lab.”

“Whenever a surge like this comes along, we do have to increase the number of people and then when the surge goes down, we might have to reduce the staff in the lab," he said.

The lab now processes an average of 1,000 to 2,500 tests each day, he said. Its website lists a total of 918 tests processed on March 29, for example, with similar rates throughout March.

NAU reported a total of 310 tests conducted on its campus the week ending March 19. Its highest testing rate this semester was January 15, with a total of 5,115 tests conducted, 25.8% of which had positive results. The week before had the highest positivity for the semester so far (30.4%), though with slightly fewer tests overall (4,963). The current positivity rate of on-campus testing is 3.1% (10 positive tests).

Murugan said he expects this level of testing to continue and that the lab would continue processing tests as there was still demand.

“In parallel, we have a high vaccination rate, [or] at least the vaccination rate does keep on inching upwards in Arizona,” he said; 74.7% of eligible Arizonans are fully vaccinated, as are 68.2% of eligible Coconino County residents, according to Arizona Department of Health Services data accessed March 31.

“Unless some other variant comes along, I feel like we are in a good place and I think probably this level of testing may go on for some more time but eventually come down," he said.

More about the NAU Fieldhouse site, including appointment registration, can be found at in.nau.edu/campus-health-services/covid-testing/. Testing locations across Coconino County are listed at coconino.az.gov/2338/COVID-19-Testing-Information.

