COVID in 2022: Addressing healthcare workers' needs in Flagstaff

The health of healthcare workers -- both mental and physical -- has also been affected by the pandemic. Local behavioral health practitioners and medical organization leaders are working on ways to address these, making a number of changes that vary in scale.

Helping employees through the surge

Shoshanna Jensen is the employee health lead at North Country HealthCare, a job that so far has focused on pandemic response.

NCHC’s employee health team was created in 2020 to establish a screening system for COVID symptoms or exposures in employees and determine when it would be safe for them to return to work. It also handles things like vaccination records, or work incidents such as accidental needle sticks.

“I guess in some ways, it was a way of taking something as difficult and challenging as a pandemic and turning it into something that in the end will have lasting positive effects for the organization as well,” she said.

The way the omicron surge differed from other parts of the pandemic, Jensen said, was how quickly it happened. It took close to six months for NCHC to have its first employee COVID case.

“We kind of knew it was going to happen really fast, but it was just remarkable how quickly we saw omicron cases just skyrocketing in northern Arizona, just barely lagging behind some of the big cities throughout the country,” she said.

Jensen said the employee health team was very busy at the start of 2022, with rates increasing alongside those in the county overall. They were fortunate to have had practice from earlier in the pandemic and a high employee vaccination rate, she said.

NCHC’s vaccine requirement went into effect Feb. 28. About 90% of employees are vaccinated, Jensen said, with the other 10% (having either religious or medical exemptions) being tested for COVID on a weekly basis. While receiving a booster dose was encouraged, but not part of the requirement at the moment, she estimated that over half of staff had received a third dose.

“Even though we still had a lot of breakthrough infections for folks that were vaccinated and even boosted getting positives, [the] severity and duration of illness was so much less than what we experienced with the other surges,” she said. “It just made it slightly less intense because I wasn’t talking to people in dire illness every day in the way that we were in the prior surges.”

As with other healthcare workers, Jensen said the majority of people she's seen who’d contracted the omicron variant weren’t getting as sick as those with other variants. What was remarkable was the rise in cases, which she’d heard described as “an icepick spike on the epicurve.”

The team also saw more reinfections with omicron, including of vaccinated individuals.

At one point, almost 25% of NCHC’s staff was unable to work in-person, due to COVID infection or exposure. Despite this, Jensen said, NCHC was able to see patients at a similar rate as they had pre-pandemic (the number of patient visits had gone down throughout the pandemic, she said, due to fear of going out among other reasons).

“[It's] amazing because NCHC is often the only healthcare option for a lot of underserved communities, under- and uninsured folks. We have clinics throughout northern Arizona in a lot of small, rural towns and areas where we may be the only healthcare in town,” she said. “So the fact that we were able to keep seeing patients, keep filling those needs, I’m proud of it, for sure.”

Telemedicine was a large part of the reason for that success, she said, as well as staff “pulling from their own personal reserves and as a team just somehow finding a way to make it work.”

“Numbers just went up and up and up and up,” she said. "Luckily, it was short lived and the numbers started to drop almost as quickly as they had gone up.”

The frequency and type of NCHC’s screenings has changed over the course of the pandemic, she said. At the beginning employees were screened at building entrances daily, before switching to an app and then to the self-reporting system they currently use.

The team has a Smartsheet where employees report symptoms and exposure. Once an employee reports either, the employee health team will call them to determine their situation and potential next steps.

Sometimes, the symptoms are nothing more than a chronic condition or allergies, but they interview the staff to make sure and err on the side of caution, Jensen said. After that process, employees are put on a work hold until they are cleared, which can include testing (both rapid and lab) and an isolation period.

“While we hold people back from work, we do try to have them work from home as much as possible, even if that’s not normally their position,” she said. “Just to keep us having staff available, work happening...we don’t have people work from home if they’re truly ill, but if you’ve got someone who has a very mild case or is just home because a family member is sick from COVID, we try to have folks work from home and that's another thing that helped probably alleviate some of our staffing shortages.”

With case rates down, NCHC’s employee screenings have been less frequent lately.

“Instead of every single morning having to answer questions about what symptoms you might be having, you just have to go in there and report if you are having any symptoms,” she said, adding that the earlier screenings are still “ready to go if we need to bounce back into a more responsive mode."

Jensen said the team will continue to screen employees for COVID symptoms and exposures “as far into the future as we need to.”

“We kind of have to see what happens with COVID and with the pandemic,” she said, “as it looks like it's becoming a little bit more of something that we'll be having to deal with for years and years to come. We'll have to fold that in a little bit so that we're not always in crisis mode with COVID. But right now, we don't have any plans to stop what we've been doing. We do kind of adjust a little bit during the worst days of the pandemic and throughout the pandemic.”

After they finish catching up, Jensen hopes to be able to bring an occupational health program to Coconino County, which could be challenging because of how NCHC’s clinics are distributed across northern Arizona.

“Employee health is the medicine of employees -- what's your vaccination status, keeping you healthy while you're at work, that sort of thing -- whereas occupational health gets more into the medicine of work, injuries that can occur in the workplace and making sure that people are staying healthy and preventing workplace injuries,” she said. ”…We're going to be putting attention to the employee wellness side of things, especially, I think, being able to have basic wellness checks at work and advocating for employee wellness in the workplace.”

She said the employee health team plans to continue its COVID response as well.

“We are constantly striving to make sure that we are prepared for whatever’s coming next. Unfortunately, the risk for pandemics like COVID, whether its COVID, new COVID variants, or just other pandemics like COVID is greater and greater in the modern day world that we live in. We’re going to be able to take a lot of our planning and safely plan from COVID and apply that to other pandemics that unfortunately come our way.”

New ways to address burnout

The Guidance Center’s chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at the NARBHA Institute, Teresa Bertsch’s focus has been on burnout among healthcare workers.

Bertsch listed three main symptoms of burnout: exhaustion, detachment and lack of personal efficacy.

Most employers have an individualized response to this problem using self-care tactics like taking time off or meditation. Research shows this approach only really works for exhaustion, she said, and can actually worsen other symptoms, such as cynicism.

The other two symptoms are better treated with an other-focused approach. This can mean doing small compassionate acts, such as expressing appreciation or encouraging a coworker. Efficacy can also be treated through acts that increase a sense of personal value, for example, taking steps towards a personal goal.

This is the approach Bertsch and other providers have been taking with their staff. In practice, it's a lot of small actions that they’re hoping will lead to broader results. The idea is simple and one Bertsch has had as a personal philosophy even pre-pandemic: “be sure to spread kindness.”

“I think that some of that more recent research gives people better tools to be able to cope and so then as leaders in healthcare organizations, if we can model that and practice it ourselves, that can actually make an organization more resilient,” she said.

An example she gave is modeling the use of non-stigmatizing language, which creates a welcoming environment and helps the next generation of healthcare workers feel more comfortable with their patients.

Bertsch also referenced a professional development framework developed by Stanford that addresses three factors of personal resiliency: efficiency of practice, personal resilience and work culture.

“Focusing on all these different things as a part of professional fulfillment has been shown to be the best way to go about it and a lot of healthcare worker wellness programs have only focused on personal resiliency -- eat right, sleep right, those kinds of things,” she said.

The Guidance Center has been working on remodeling its facilities and upgrading its technology and electronic medical records as ways to make it easier for employees to do their work efficiently and help them “feel good about at work,” Bertsch said. Its open door policy is similarly meant to help with work culture, as are other practices, like retention bonuses and celebrations.

“I think a lot of it is more just how we talk to each other and try to give each other the benefit of the doubt that everybody’s trying their best and sometimes you just have a bad day or a bad week,” she said.

Supporting healthcare workers' mental health

At the beginning of the pandemic, healthcare workers had to make a choice whether to stay in a profession that required more risk than ever before, said NCHC’s integrated behavioral health manager, Jonathan Benitez.

“I didn’t want to look back on my career and say I didn’t serve during the biggest pandemic that we’ve had in the last century,” he said of his own decision to continue practicing.

As the pandemic has gone on, the public reception of healthcare workers has been declining.

“I’ve seen a lot of people leave the field or retire, because that hurts,” Benitez said. “...You put your life on the line to help folks and now you’re the villain because you support vaccinations. You hear that over and over with healthcare workers.”

Healthcare workers have been doing their best to care for each other, he said, giving NCHC’s employee assistance program (EAP), which started in January 2021, as an example. Through the program, staff and their family members have the option to speak with counselors.

NCHC’s current focus is on supporting its staff internally, he said.

“I speak to a lot of groups among our 500 employees on de-escalation, because when you’re getting screamed at when you’re asking somebody to wear a mask inside a medical clinic, you can take that stuff home with you. ...We advise them how to approach it, how to navigate that, how to take care of themselves. That’s what we can control within our clinic, is to take care of our own.”

Collaborating through the pandemic

The Guidance Center switched to telehealth within 10 days of the start of the pandemic, according to Bertsch. They still staffed three 24-hour units on site and continued responding to changing guidelines -- frequently, as there wasn’t as much information on best practices in behavioral health.

There was a lot of turnover, PPE was limited (at one point, they were numbering the masks they issued to their staff and only had enough to exchange them weekly) and they needed to reduce their rooms to single occupancy.

The center joined a statewide collaborative, the Wellbeing Collaborative, as a way to share best practices between organizations. These include NCHC, the Guidance Center and NARBHA, as well as Banner and Dignity Health. The coalition is “focused on a longer-term plan to address healthcare worker distress,” she said.

“We’ve developed a lot of relationships that have continued and, I think, made our public health system much stronger,” Bertsch said. “...People who knew each other’s agencies but didn’t know each other as individuals came together and we could all see what each other’s struggles were and provide support.”

The Guidance Center also provides teaching to nursing and medical students from NAU and CCC as well as residents from A.T. Still University. They continued to offer in-person rotations during the pandemic, drawing in applications from across the U.S. because this was so rare.

“I saw that impact of medical education and felt that we could keep the medical students safe,” Bertsch said. “Since we're still operating in person, having them be able to come in person, with safeguards, it's just better for their education. They're making a lot of sacrifices, financial and personal and I didn't want to cut that short.”

Bertsch wanted people to know there is help available, if they are struggling with their mental health. Among other services, they offer peer support, case management and 24-hour crisis services on a sliding fee scale.

More information can be found on the Guidance Center’s website, or by calling 928-527-1899.

