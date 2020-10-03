COVID crisis could cost Flagstaff up to $15 million in lost revenues this year

Flagstaff could see a drop in revenues of between $5 million and $15 million as a result of COVID-19.

Those were the numbers presented to Flagstaff City Council this week as city staff examine what the remainder of the year might look like.

That’s no easy task, said Management Services Director Rick Tadder. With the situation regarding COVID-19 and the economic recovery remaining unclear, it is difficult to predict how much revenue the city will be able to bring in this fiscal year.

If the economy makes a strong return, the city could lose out on only about $260,000, Tadder said. But if there is a slow recovery, and the city sees revenues drop across the board, Flagstaff could see as much as $15,100,000 in lost income.

And that’s the money that goes to pay the salaries of city staff, police officers, firefighters, infrastructure improvements and city facilities.

“I do believe that things may get difficult, but because we have such a good plan and we are monitoring it, I know without a doubt that we will be able to weather the storm,” said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans.