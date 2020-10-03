COVID crisis could cost Flagstaff up to $15 million in lost revenues this year

Flagstaff could see a drop in revenues of between $5 million and $15 million as a result of COVID-19.
Those were the numbers presented to Flagstaff City Council this week as city staff examine what the remainder of the year might look like.
That’s no easy task, said Management Services Director Rick Tadder. With the situation regarding COVID-19 and the economic recovery remaining unclear, it is difficult to predict how much revenue the city will be able to bring in this fiscal year.
If the economy makes a strong return, the city could lose out on only about $260,000, Tadder said. But if there is a slow recovery, and the city sees revenues drop across the board, Flagstaff could see as much as $15,100,000 in lost income.
And that’s the money that goes to pay the salaries of city staff, police officers, firefighters, infrastructure improvements and city facilities.
“I do believe that things may get difficult, but because we have such a good plan and we are monitoring it, I know without a doubt that we will be able to weather the storm,” said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans.
The city has been in the “significant” stage of its recession plan since May, triggered by a potential drop in revenues of as much as 10%. Within that stage of the plan, the city froze hiring on most empty positions, delayed capital purchases, cut back on some city services and laid off some staff.
Looking at the recent past could help give some indication of what the future could have in store.
Tadder said staff compared the revenues brought in from April to June this year to the same period of time last year. That’s a period during which many businesses were closed or operating at much lower levels due to the coronavirus and surrounding government restrictions stemming from it. What they found was a mix of good and bad news.
Compared to the same period last year, the city saw many of its revenue streams decline substantially.
The revenues the city brought in from hotels, motels and short-term rentals were 62% lower. Likewise, taxes from restaurants and bars saw a 31% decline and the revenues from rental cars and equipment declined by 22%.
But construction revenues from April to June were 41% higher than in 2019. And revenues from retail sales tax were actually higher than the same time last year, up 17%.
Part of that increase in retail tax is likely because the city now receives revenue from online purchases made with out-of-state vendors, Tadder said. That is a source of revenue the city only began to receive in December 2019.
And because retail sales tax makes up a full half of the city’s sales tax revenues, a jump of 17% in that category alone was enough to offset the rest of the declines, Tadder said.
“So you can see when retail is thriving, it helps with the total tax revenue collection,” Tadder said.
Compared to sales tax, the city’s Bed, Board and Beverage tax fell by close to 10% during the same time. That tax funds art, science, cultural programs and tourism attractions, but Tadder said it could see as much as a 20% drop in revenues this fiscal year. That would translate to as much as $1.7 million less coming in.
