COVID community level indicators still rising in Coconino County as case rates fall

While the community level indicators continue to rise in Coconino County, the number of reported new cases fell again the week ending June 18, according to the latest dashboard data report from last week. Overall, the county remains at a medium transmission level.

Both community level indicators rose last week while staying in the medium category. New COVID admissions are now at a rate of 8.4 per 100,000 (from 5.6 the week before) and 6.7% of staffed in-patient beds are now occupied by COVID patients (4.4% the week before).

Case rates continued to fall, however, to a rate of 218.7 per 100,000 from 259.3 the week before. A total of 312 new COVID cases were reported for the week (last week’s total was 370). The threshold for adjusted community level indicators is 200 per 100,000.

The rate of positive tests in the county is similar to the week before, while the number of tests conducted continues to fall (from 2,234 last week to 1,787 the week ending June 18). A total of 20.1% of tests had positive results (20.4% the week before).

County residents between the ages of 25 and 44 had the highest case incidence for the week (319 per 100,000) and those between the ages of 18 and 24 had the highest positivity rate (25.5%).

The number of hospitalized patients fell to 10 this week, halving last week’s high of 20 hospitalized COVID patients. CLI also fell, to 7% from 8.3% the week before. No COVID deaths were reported in the county for the weeks ending June 11 and June 18.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the Moderna COVID vaccine for children 6 to 17 years old. Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines were approved for children as young as 6 months last week.

“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from the complications of severe COVID-19 disease," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in the announcement. "...Vaccinating this age group [6- to 17-year-olds] can provide greater confidence to families that their children and adolescents participating in childcare, school and other activities will have less risk for serious COVID-19 illness."

With this announcement, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now recommended for anyone aged 6 months or older.

An Arizona Department of Health Services announcement of the expansion of availability for young children noted that there are about 390,000 children in Arizona between 6 months and 5 years old. Since the Pfizer vaccine was first approved for 5- to 11-year-olds in November, a total of 205,000 Arizona kids in the age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CCHHS has expanded the hours of its weekly vaccine clinic in response to expanded eligibilty. The clinics are held at the CCHHS office (2625 N. King St.) from 12 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. People in any age group can make an appointment to receive their initial series or booster doses. Appointments are necessary and can be made here in English and here in Spanish.

A full list of vaccination locations in Coconino County is available at coconino.az.gov/2580/COVID-19-Vaccination-Locations.

