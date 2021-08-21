COVID cases still high in Coconino County

Coconino County’s August 20 dashboard data report shows a continuation of the trend of increasing COVID spread in the area.

Percent positivity is back up to 9.8% after a dip to 9% last week, which the county attributed to a change in testing. The metric is still in the substantial range, but is only 0.2% below the threshold for high transmission.

Coconino County has high transmission overall, due to the continued increase in case rates. There are now 224.8 cases per 100,000, more than double the 100 per 100,000 threshold for high transmission. Growth in cases is slightly slower, with 201.4 per 100,000 being reported last week and 164.7 per 100,000 the week before.

The incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) is also rising at 5.4% (3.8% the week before). The county’s previous benchmarks listed CLI as well as percent positivity and case rate. This week’s increase would have moved CLI from the minimal to the moderate transmission category.

According to the schools report, Flagstaff Medical Center has 6 adult ICU beds available (15%). Eleven of their emergency department beds (31%) and 14 of their medical-surgical beds (10%) are currently available.