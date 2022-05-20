COVID cases rising in Coconino County, community level still low

COVID-19 cases rose in Coconino County the week ending May 14, according to the latest dashboard data report. Cases and positivity rose, while metrics used to determine community level fell.

Overall, the county continues to be at a low community level.

Both new COVID admissions (2.1 per 100,000) and the percent of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients (2.3%) fell into the low category and had decreased from last week’s rate (2.8 per 100,000 and 2.7%, respectively).

A total of 207 new cases were reported this week (from 135 the week before). After falling to 94.6 per 100,000 last week, the case rate rose to 145.1 per 100,000. The threshold for adjusted community level metrics is 200.

The rate of positive cases rose to 10.8% for the week (from 9% the week before). The number of tests conducted also rose to 2,199 from 1,726.

Residents between the ages of 25 and 44 reported the highest case incidence for the week (192 per 100,000) and those between the ages of 18 and 24 had the highest positivity rate (16.6%).

Two patients were hospitalized with COVID in Coconino County this week (five the week before) and no COVID deaths were reported (one the week before). The incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals rose, however, to 3.7% (from 3.2%).

As of this week, U.S. households are eligible to order a third round of free COVID tests. An additional eight at-home tests can be ordered per household at COVIDTests.gov.

The CDC approved on Thursday Pfizer COVID booster doses for children 5 to 11 years old who received their initial series at least five months ago.

“As cases increase across the country, a booster dose will safely help restore and enhance protection against severe disease,” according to the CDC announcement.

More about COVID in Coconino County, including vaccination and testing locations, is available at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.