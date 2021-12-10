COVID cases rise in county as booster eligibility expands again

COVID-19 case rates rose in Coconino County this week, amid a couple of new developments. Booster eligibility expanded to include third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds, and the first Arizona case of the omicron variant was confirmed in neighboring Yavapai County.

Coconino County's latest dashboard data report shows a continuing high transmission rate, with increased case rates and relatively steady percent positivity and incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals for the week ending Dec. 4.

A total of 534 new cases were reported for the week, a rate of 377.4 per 100,000 individuals. The number is higher than last week’s rate of 274.2 (388 cases) and similar to rates throughout November and late October.

Percent positivity rates stayed fairly similar to last week’s rate at 11.3% (last week’s rate was 11.2%), though still in the high transmission category. The number of tests conducted (5,626) was higher than the previous week and still slightly lower than rates over the past two months (apart from last week’s total of 4,190, only one week since Oct. 2 reported under 6,000 tests conducted).

The highest case rates were in county residents younger than the age of 44, with those under 20 having an incidence of 412 per 100,000 and those between the ages of 20 and 44 having an incidence of 414 per 100,000.

The reported CLI was also similar to the week before, though falling into a lower transmission category. It dropped to 9.9% from a previous rate of 10.2%. Fewer county residents (17) were hospitalized with COVID this week, breaking a four-week trend of increasing hospitalizations. The county reported three COVID-related deaths for the week.

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s website lists the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) as treating 48 COVID patients as of Friday. The update also lists all of FMC’s 41 critical care beds as full, as are 238 of its 268 total licensed beds.

Delta is still the most prevalent COVID variant in Coconino County, with 1,948 cases having been reported as of Friday.

Coconino County Health and Human Services director Kim Musselman recommended vaccinations and mitigation strategies in response to omicron, including hand washing, mask wearing and staying home when sick.

“Like all variants, it takes time to research and understand their elements,” she said in a video statement posted to Twitter Dec. 3. “...Now is not the time to panic. Rather, it is a time to lean on what we know for sure protects us. …We have all come together to protect our community by following mitigation measures, and we are all fatigued, but the fight is not over.”

A new biweekly Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) report released Wednesday on breakthrough infections found that in October, unvaccinated people were 3.9 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 15.2 times more likely to die of the disease than fully vaccinated individuals.

“Much remains unknown about the omicron variant at this time, including whether it is more transmissible and more capable of producing more severe illness than the delta variant,” said Don Herrington, ADHS interim director, in a press release. “We do know that current COVID-19 vaccines have remained very effective against delta and other variants, and I strongly encourage Arizonans to get vaccinated…and make sure they’re current on their booster dose.”

Weekly vaccination rates rose in Coconino County this week, with ADHS data reporting 723 new doses Thursday and a total of 4,731 doses administered Nov. 28 through Dec. 4. A graph in the dashboard report shows that a higher proportion of doses administered for the week ending Dec. 4 were first doses than second or third. About two-thirds (66.9%, according to the CCHHS website) of eligible county residents had been fully vaccinated as of Dec. 10, or 81,843 individuals.

Vaccination rates in Flagstaff were slightly lower than the county as a whole, with 52.8% of eligible residents listed as fully vaccinated in the Friday update.

As of Thursday, everyone 16 and older is now eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine at least six months after their primary series. People 18 and older continue to be eligible for a booster dose of the Moderna (six months after initial series) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (two months after initial dose).

A full list of vaccination sites can be found on the county’s website.

Both Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and charter schools reported increases in case rates and percent positivity, with both metrics remaining in the high transmission category. The positivity rate at Flagstaff charter schools rose to 10.4% (from 9.6%) as did their case rate (to 384 from 241 the week before). FUSD’s positivity rate rose to 10.8% (from 10.1%) and its case rate rose to 395 per 100,000 (from 258).

FUSD reported 73 new cases for the week ending Dec. 4, bringing the district’s total for the school year so far to 788. Every school site in the district reported cases this week, with Cromer Elementary and Coconino High School reporting the highest number of new cases at eight each. Three new athletics-related cases were reported in the district for the week, bringing the total since Aug. 1 to 49.

Northern Arizona University’s dashboard update from Wednesday reports that the university is currently managing 63 COVID cases among its on- and off-campus students.

Of the 2,229 tests conducted on campus this week, 212 came back positive, an almost 3% rise in positivity from the week before (from 6.8% last week to 9.3% the week ending Dec. 4). Nearly two-thirds (140, or 66%) of positive tests were from individuals not associated with the university.

In a message celebrating the university’s fall graduates, NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera said he appreciated the NAU community’s having “taken responsibility collectively to navigate the challenges of COVID-19.”

“Together as a university community, we have risen to the challenges and excelled in our mission -- and for that I am thankful,” he wrote. “I encourage you all to continue to be thoughtful about all of our health as the holidays approach and encourage you to take advantage of the resources here at NAU for testing and vaccination.”