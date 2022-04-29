COVID cases rise in Coconino County; low community level continues

The rate of new COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Coconino County, with 88 reported the week ending April 23. Overall, the county continues to have a low community level.

The community level indicators have remained the same as the past two weeks, according to the dashboard data report. The rate of new COVID admissions is 0.7 per 100,000 and the percent of staffed in-patient beds is 2.3%, Medium transmission thresholds for each metric are 10 per 100,000 and 10%, respectively.

The rate of new cases per 100,000, while still well below the threshold for adjusted metrics of 200, rose from 45.6 per 100,000 to 61.7 per 100,000. The positivity yield also increased, to 5.5% from 3.9% last week.

County residents between the ages of 25 and 44 had the highest rate of both cases (83 per 100,000) and positivity (6.6%), followed by those 65 and older (who also had a positivity rate of 6.6%).

Both hospitalizations (from three to two) and hospital visits with COVID-like illness (CLI, from 3.2% to 3.1%) fell slightly for the week, as did COVID deaths (from two to one).

Omicron continues to be the most prevalent variant in both the county and Arizona overall, with over 99% of sequenced genomes in Coconino County being of the BA.2 subvariant over the past two weeks, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing dashboard, accessed April 29.

Flagstaff Unified School District reported nine cases the week ending April 16. It added 16 new cases in its most recent reporting (the week ending April 23), bringing the district's total for the year so far to 2,535.

The number of tests conducted on Northern Arizona University's campus fell (to 321 from 887 the previous week), though percent positivity rose from 1.2% to 3.1%. Six of these were in individuals affiliated with the university.

More about COVID in Coconino County, including testing and vaccination sites, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.