COVID cases increase in county as CDC updates guidance

Deaths were not increasing, however, which Maurer called a “silver lining.”

“Even through the increase, we have yet to see an increase in deaths, so that’s very good, but still another metric to pay lots of attention to,” he said.

The increase has been concentrated in Flagstaff and tribal populations so far, with people ages 25 to 44 years old and younger than 18 seeing the highest number of cases (49 and 24 cases, respectively, according to Maurer). Of those under 18, Maurer said, about two-thirds of cases were in children younger than 12 years old -- with 12 being the youngest age for which the COVID-19 vaccine is approved.

Maurer said the majority of both cases and hospitalizations in Coconino County over the past week were mainly among unvaccinated individuals.

The delta variant is “proven to be highly contagious,” he said, “and people need to be very concerned that if they are at risk for this illness, then [they are] going to be very susceptible to becoming infected with the variant.”

Of Coconino County’s population, 53.8% had been vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to their vaccine data dashboard. Maurer said vaccination rates had been fairly steady, though low, over the past month, with “around a thousand doses given over the last four weeks.”