COVID cases fall slightly, overall metrics still high

COVID-19 cases in Coconino County fell compared to last week, although they are still higher than the remainder of the past two months. A total of 432 cases were reported in the dashboard data report for the week ending Oct. 30.

The case rate and incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) fell this week, while percent positivity of tests conducted in the county continued to rise. The case rate per 100,000 is still more than three times the threshold for high transmission (305.3 from 362.6 last week).

Percent positivity moved to the high end of the substantial transmission range (9.7% from last week's total of 8.4%). About 2,000 fewer tests were conducted in the county compared to the previous week (4,471 from 6,536 last week), with 1006 below the next-lowest number in the two months included in the report.

“Flagstaff zip code 86005 experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with a 96% increase,” according to the report.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported that it dealt with 36 COVID cases as of Nov. 5. According to Northern Arizona Healthcare’s website, 40 of its 41 critical care beds were full, as were 226 of the 268 total in the hospital.