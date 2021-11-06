COVID cases fall slightly, overall metrics still high

COVID-19 cases in Coconino County fell compared to last week, although they are still higher than the remainder of the past two months. A total of 432 cases were reported in the dashboard data report for the week ending Oct. 30.
The case rate and incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) fell this week, while percent positivity of tests conducted in the county continued to rise. The case rate per 100,000 is still more than three times the threshold for high transmission (305.3 from 362.6 last week).
Percent positivity moved to the high end of the substantial transmission range (9.7% from last week's total of 8.4%). About 2,000 fewer tests were conducted in the county compared to the previous week (4,471 from 6,536 last week), with 1006 below the next-lowest number in the two months included in the report.
“Flagstaff zip code 86005 experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with a 96% increase,” according to the report.
Flagstaff Medical Center reported that it dealt with 36 COVID cases as of Nov. 5. According to Northern Arizona Healthcare’s website, 40 of its 41 critical care beds were full, as were 226 of the 268 total in the hospital.
The CDC approved vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 this week, and the county started Friday administering them at a new Flagstaff Mall location.
An Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) press release said that [the agency] had worked with public health providers throughout the State of Arizona to "make sure there's plenty of capacity for pediatric COVID-19 vaccination."
All COVID vaccines have been thoroughly reviewed, it stated.
"Getting children vaccinated protects not only the child and the community, it helps reduce disruptions to in-person learning and other activities that are essential to their development," Don Herrington, ADHS's interim director, said in the release. "Millions of Arizonans have already been safely vaccinated against COVID-19, and its exciting to add kids ages 5 to 11."
Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) said in a Facebook post Friday that they were limiting the number of patients seen at the location due to high demand. Child vaccine appointments had reached capacity for that day.
CCHHS requested people check availability before coming into the location, which will be open for adult and child doses Wednesdays and Fridays. It listed other locations where child doses of the COVID vaccine are available, including the Northern Arizona University Fieldhouse, Coconino Community College and the Flagstaff Elks Lodge. Pharmacies will also begin offering children's doses of the vaccine over the weekend, according to ADHS. A full list of times and locations is available on the county’s website.
Flagstaff K-12 schools had slightly lower metrics for the week than in the Coconino County overall, with positivity rising while remaining in the moderate transmission range and case rates falling slightly in high transmission.
Charter schools had an incidence rate of 255 per 100,000 and positivity of 7.3%, while Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) had an incidence of 266 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 7.7%.
FUSD reported a total of 64 cases in the district this week, bringing its total since the start of the school year to 504. Of those cases, nine were athletic-related.
FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca encouraged families to continue following the district's mitigation standards, especially monitoring symptoms and staying home when sick.
"Sticking with the mitigation strategies that are in place and then continuing to encourage people to make those decisions about the vaccine is what's going to help us turn around, get these numbers going the other direction," he said.
One school in the district, DeMiguel Elementary, moved to remote learning from Wednesday to Friday due to increasing transmission. The school reported nine cases for the week (from 16 a week ago), bringing its total for the year to 49. Penca on Wednesday said that the school had reported 32 cases over the previous 28 days.