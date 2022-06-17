COVID cases fall in Coconino County; positivity and hospitalizations up

COVID-19 metrics are once again a mixed bag for the week ending June 11, according to the latest Coconino County dashboard data report released Friday. Though case rates are down this week, percent positivity and the incidence of COVID-like illness both rose.

The county remains at a medium community level.

A total of 362 new cases were reported in Coconino County this week, slightly fewer than the 378 reported the week before. The case rate, 253.7 per 100,000, remains higher than the 200 per 100,000 required for adjusted community level indicator thresholds.

Community level indicators were also mixed this week, with the rate of new COVID admissions falling to 5.6 per 100,000 (from 6.3 the week before) and the rate of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients rising to 4.4% (from 3.5% the week before). Both are in the medium level; the thresholds for the high level is 10.0 per 100,000 and 10%, respectively.

Percent positivity of testing done in Coconino County rose to 22.2% this week (from 19.8% the week before), as the number of tests conducted continued to fall slightly (2,033 total this week, with 2,154 the week before). This is the sixth consecutive week that percent positivity has increased.

Hospitalizations more than doubled in the county this week, to 16 from seven the week before. CLI also rose (to 8.1%, from 6.7% the week prior) while the number of deaths fell (zero this week; the past two week reported one COVID death each).

Residents between the ages of 25 and 44 as well as those aged 45 to 64 had the highest case rates for the week (333 and 307 per 100,000, respectively) and those between the ages of 18 and 24 had the highest positivity rate (18.9%).

The omicron variant continues to make up over 99% of genomes sequenced in both Coconino County and Arizona, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard.

Subvariant BA.2.12.1 remains the most common in the state (61.13%), followed by BA.2 (21.66%), then BA.4 (9.20%) and BA.5 (8.01%). BA.2.12.1 is also the most common in Coconino County (72.22%), followed by BA.2 (18.52%) and BA.5 (9.26%).

More about COVID in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

