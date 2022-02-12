COVID cases fall for third consecutive week, but Coconino County still in high transmission

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Coconino County fell to 934 the week ending Feb. 5, less than half of previous week’s total. While the county continues to be in high transmission, it is on its third consecutive week of decreasing metrics, according to the dashboard data report.

The case rate is now 660.1 per 100,000, down from 1,361.9 last week and the peak of 2,516.1 the week of Jan. 15 (3,560 cases). Positivity rates also fell this week, to 19.2% from 26.1% the week before. This metric’s peak was on Jan. 22, a rate of 30.3%. The number of tests conducted in the county also went down for the week to 6,606 from 9,622 the week before.

Downward trends were also the case for tests conducted on Northern Arizona University's campus -- which fell to a positivity rate of 13.1% (from 19.7%). A total of 2,703 tests were conducted on campus for the week, down from 3,790. NAU-affiliated individuals continue to make up the majority of positive tests (208 out of a total of 355).

In Coconino County, tribal communities had the highest case rate for the week, 897.7 per 100,000. Residents between the ages of 20 and 44 had the highest case rate (747 per 100,000) and those younger than the age of 20 had the highest positivity rate (23.4%).

The rate of hospital visits with COVID-like illness (CLI) came closest to the lower end of the high transmission threshold (of 10%), falling from 17.5% to 10.6%. A total of 26 residents were hospitalized with COVID (39 the week before) and three COVID-related deaths were reported (four the previous week).

The omicron variant is the most prevalent in the state, making up 99.06% of sequenced genomes for the week, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID sequencing dashboard. A total of 14,520 omicron genomes had been reported across the state as of Feb. 11.

Metrics also continued falling in county schools for the week, although all remained at high transmission levels for both case rates and percent positivity. The case rate for Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and Flagstaff charter schools was 641 per 100,000 for the week (from 1,388 and 1,368 per 100,000, respectively, the week before).

FUSD reported 93 new cases for the week, down from 195 the week before. The schools with the highest case numbers were Flagstaff High School (16). DeMiguel Elementary (16), Coconino High School (13) and Knoles Elementary (11). Summit High School and Thomas Elementary each reported zero cases.

The district has reported a total of 2,426 cases in the 2021-2022 school year to date.

More information about the COVID-19 pandemic in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

