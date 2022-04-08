COVID cases continue uptick in Coconino County

After weeks of falling metrics, COVID-19 cases in Coconino County went on an uptick for the second week in a row, according to its April 8 dashboard data report, with the county still at a low community level.

A total of 42 new cases were reported for the week ending April 2.

The upward trend began last week, with cases rising from 27 the week ending March 19 to 37 the week ending March 26. The current rate of new cases is 29.4 per 100,000 -- still well below the threshold for adjusted transmission levels (200 per 100,00).

Coconino County’s case rates had previously been decreasing since the week of Jan. 22, according to earlier dashboard data reports.

The county reported low levels for both indicators the week ending April 2: a rate of 1.4 new COVID admissions per 100,000 and 4.6% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients. Both figures are lower than last week’s rates of 2.1 per 100,000 and 6.7%, respectively.

Residents between the ages of 5 and 17 had the highest case incidence (64 per 100,000) and positivity yield for the week (3.2%). The county’s overall positivity rate was 2.2%, up slightly from last week’s rate of 1.6%.

Two patients were hospitalized with COVID for the week (five the week before) and no deaths were reported for the second week in a row. The county’s rate of COVID-like illness in hospitals is 2.1%.

The BA.2 omicron subvariant has been increasing in prevalence since it was first reported in Coconino County the week ending March 19, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing dashboard, accessed April 8. Omicron subvariant BA.1 had accounted for over 99% of sequenced genomes for at least two weeks prior.

The week of its first appearance, BA.2 accounted for 16.67% of genomes sequenced in the county, with omicron subvariant BA.1 accounting for 83.33%. The week ending March 26, BA.1 and BA.2 both accounted for 33% of genomes sequenced, with the other third categorized as "other."

In the most recent week (ending April 2), Coconino County reported 66.67% BA.2 genomes and 33.33% other.

Across Arizona, 90.91% of genomes sequenced were BA.2 the week ending April 2, with 9.09% being BA.1. The BA.2 subvariant has similarly had an increasing percentage of genomes sequenced over the past month (The first week included in the report ended March 5, and showed 9.54% of sequenced genomes as BA.2 and 89.95% as BA.1).

Coconino County continues to have the second-highest number of omicron genomes (3,450) sequenced in the state, behind Maricopa County (17,764).

More about COVID in Coconino County, including vaccination and testing locations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

