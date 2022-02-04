 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID cases continue falling in Coconino County

Worth a Snowy Wait

Alex Morgan, 20, and Jacon Gopp, 19, wait at the end of a snowy line for their first COVID-19 vaccine in late March of 2021 after Coconino County opened up vaccination appointments to everyone 18 years and older. At one point more than 100 people were lined up in the winter weather waiting at the Elks Lodge vaccination center.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun file

COVID-19 cases continued to fall the week of Jan. 29, according to Coconino County’s most recent dashboard data report. While the county is still at a high rate of transmission, case rates, percent positivity and the incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals all fell for the first time in 2022.

According to the Friday dashboard data report, the county reported 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 for the week (a rate of 1,206.5 cases per 100,000), down from 2,911 the week before (2,057.4 per 100,000). The percent of positive tests continued to fall this week to 25.4%, from 30.3% the week before, as did the number of tests conducted (8,737, compared to 11,632 the week before).

Both metrics are still above the high transmission threshold, which is 100 per 100,000 for case rates and 10% for percent positivity.

Percent positivity of tests conducted on Northern Arizona University's campus also fell this week to 19.7% from 26.1% the week before. The majority (447 of a total of 746) were of people affiliated with the university. 

Hospitalizations rose in Coconino County this week to 39 from 24 the week before. The rate of hospital visits involving COVID-like illness (CLI) fell to 15.3% (22% the previous two weeks), as did the number of deaths (three this week, compared to six the week before).

Flagstaff had the highest case rate for the week (1,346.1 per 100,000) and the majority (82%) of identified variants of concern.The age group with the highest case rate was between the ages of 20 and 44 (1,550 per 100,000), while those under the age of 20 had the highest positivity rate for testing at 27.1%.

Omicron was the most prevalent variant in Coconino County throughout January, with a total of 1,050 cases reported to date in TGen’s Arizona sequencing dashboard -- the second highest in the state, behind Maricopa county.

The state has reported a total of 11,144 omicron genomes since the variant first arrived Dec. 8. Omicron accounted for 99.27% of sequenced genomes in the state the week ending Jan. 29. The delta variant accounted for 0.48% of sequenced genomes; a month before (the week ending Dec. 25), 43.4% of genomes were of the delta variant.

Vaccines are still the primary method recommended by public health experts to mitigate the spread of COVID. The Moderna vaccine received full approval for those 18 and older from the FDA on Jan. 31. It joins the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved in August 2021.

Hours at the Flagstaff Mall vaccine location have changed. Initial series and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are now available for both kids and adults from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Masks are required at the site and no appointment is needed.

A full list of vaccination and testing locations can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

Flagstaff schools continued to have similar trends as in the county overall, but with slightly higher case rates.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) had a case rate of 1,377 per 100,000 (from 2,138) and a percent positivity of 24.4% (from 29.3%). Metrics at area charter schools were slightly lower, with a case rate of 1,370 per 100,000 (2,138 the week before) and a positivity yield of 23.9% (from 29.1%).

FUSD reported 195 total cases for the week from 375 the week before, bringing the district’s total for the year so far to 2,333. Flagstaff and Coconino high schools (52 and 25, respectively) had the highest case numbers for the week, followed by the district’s two middle schools (19 cases were reported at Mount Elden Middle School, 12 at Sinagua).

There's new research about how COVID-19 infections could affect a person's heart. A new study shows it could cause inflammation that may feel like a heart attack. "The effects of COVID have been felt by nearly everybody on this planet," said Dr. Imran Ismail, AdventHealth cardiologist. He explains how COVID-19 may have an impact on the heart and cardiovascular system.AdventHealth released a video on COVID and its effects on the heart since February is National Heart Month. "We have noticed over the time that COVID infections can lead to things like heart muscle inflammation, which is also known as myocarditis, where the inflammation in the heart muscle feels like a heart attack, severe chest pain that forces patients come to the hospital," said Dr. Ismail.People are at a greater risk of complications from COVID if they have been diagnosed with heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes. "Many times, COVID can affect the heart muscle in a way that makes these diseases worse. So, if you have heart failure in the past, having a COVID infection can make heart failure worse the second time around," Dr. Ismail explains. AdventHealth doctors say the majority of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID remain in the unvaccinated population. "So, what is the best way to prevent long term COVID heart? To not get COVID in the first place. The best way to do that is to get your family and yourself vaccinated," Dr. Ismail said. Doctors also encourage people to eat well, exercise at least 20 minutes every day and get vaccinated to protect your heart.

