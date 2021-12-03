COVID case rates down in county, percent positivity rising

Case rates of COVID-19 fell for the second week in Coconino County, while percent positivity continued to rise, according to the Friday dashboard data report. The county reported 341 new cases for the week ending Nov. 27, with both metrics remaining at high transmission.

The reported case rate of 241 per 100,000 individuals is lower than has been reported in the county for the past two months as well as the 348.4 reported the week before (ending Nov. 20). The case rate for the week ending Nov. 13 was 385.9.

Percent positivity rose in the county for the week ending Nov. 27, though the number of tests conducted fell (from 5,704 the week ending Nov. 20 to 3,699 this week). This is the third consecutive week Coconino County has reported a high level of positivity, currently 10.9% of tests conducted.

The age group reporting the highest case rate for the week was 45- to 54-year-olds (327 per 100,000), with the age group with the highest positivity was 55- to 64-year-olds (13.4%).

The incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals declined this week (to 9.9%), after spending two weeks above the threshold for high transmission (10%). Last week, Coconino County reported a CLI of 11.8% -- its highest in the past two months of reporting.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients (28) has risen over the past two weeks (19 the week of Nov. 13 and 23 the week of Nov. 20), though COVID-related deaths fell (two this week, compared to five for each of the last four weeks, starting the week of Oct. 30).

According to the report, “15% of hospitalized residents were in the ICU and 6% were intubated.”

Northern Arizona Healthcare reported 44 COVID patients at Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) as of Dec. 3. FMC has 39 of its 41 critical care beds full, and 227 of its 268 total beds.

Almost all (99.72%) cases sequenced in Arizona for the month of November were of the delta lineage, according to TGen’s COVID-19 sequencing dashboard. This is the fourth month in a row this has been the case, with delta first accounting for the majority of Arizona cases in July of 2021. The county report found that 86% of identified variants of concern were among Flagstaff residents.

About half (55.5%) of Flagstaff’s population had been fully vaccinated at the time of the report, compared to 60.8% of the county’s total eligible population.

Flagstaff school metrics for the week followed similar patterns to the county as a whole.

Northern Arizona University is managing 54 cases among its students, according to its Wednesday update. Testing rates at campus sites were much lower than usual (1,533 tests conducted this week compared to 2,864 the week prior), though percent positivity continued to rise (6.8% compared to 6.5% the week before). The majority of positive tests (65 of a total of 104) were of individuals not affiliated with the university.

Flagstaff charter schools were the only in the county with a substantial positivity rate (9.5%). All other county districts, including Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), reported high levels of transmission for both case rates and percent positivity.

As with the county overall, case rates fell for both charter schools and FUSD, while percent positivity rose. FUSD reported a case rate of 249 per 100,000 (from 311 last week) and percent positivity of 10% (8.5% last week). Charter schools reported a case rate of 232 per 100,000 for the week, down from 286 the week before. Its percent positivity rose from a rate of 7.8% the previous week.

FUSD reported a total of 56 new cases across the district for the week, bringing its total for the year to 710. Sinagua Middle School had the most cases for the week (17), followed by Knoles Elementary (7) and Flagstaff High School (6).

The district will be hosting a Pfizer followup event Thursday in partnership with Premier Medical Group. Anyone 5 and older can be vaccinated at FHS from 3 to 5 p.m, and FHS students can be vaccinated between 1 and 3 p.m. Appointments are not necessary but can be made at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Masks will be required at the site, as will consent forms for 18 and younger.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) wrote in an update Thursday that despite increased demand for COVID vaccines after a more widespread approval of booster doses, the state had plenty of vaccine available. It encouraged Arizonans to continue getting vaccinated as protection from the disease, as well as the new omicron variant.

"I want everyone to have the best protection possible against COVID-19, so please get your booster as soon as possible," said Jessica Rigler, ADHS's assistant director overseeing the division of public health preparedness, "If you aren't vaccinated already, I strongly recommend taking advantage of this safe, free, highly effective and widely available protection against the consistently unpredictable COVID-19."

More information can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.