COVID booster eligibility expands as Coconino County adds to its monkeypox total

COVID-19 metrics were a mixed bag in Coconino County this week, while the monkeypox case total rose once again.

On Wednesday, eligibility for the updated COVID boosters expanded to include 5- to 11-year-olds.

According to Coconino County Health and Human Services’s (CCHHS) Oct. 10 update, five monkeypox cases have now been reported in the county. Last week, the total was four. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists 27,096 total confirmed cases across the United States as of Thursday, with 506 in Arizona. Last week, it reported 26,385 in the U.S. and 478 statewide.

While Coconino County remains at a low community transmission level for COVID, its community level indicators continued to rise the week ending Oct. 8. Overall, COVID metrics were mixed in the county this week.

The rate of new COVID admissions is now 4.9 per 100,000 and 6.5% of staffed in-patient beds are occupied by COVID patients. Last week, the county had an admissions rate of 4.2 per 100,000, with 5.6% of in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients.

A total of 91 new cases were reported this week (a rate of 63.8 per 100,000), similar to last week’s total of 95 new cases (66.6 per 100,000). The positivity rate of testing in the county increased to 9.7% this week (8.5% the week before), as the number of tests conducted fell slightly to 980 from 1,077 the prior week.

Residents aged 65 and older had the highest case incidence (159 per 100,000) and positivity rate (13.9%) this week, followed by 25- to 44-year-olds -- who reported 12.1% positivity.

Eight people were hospitalized with COVID this week compared to seven the week prior, and no deaths were reported (one the week before). Incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals is at 3.7%, similar to last week’s rate of 3.6%.

TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard continues to show omicron subvariants accounting for all genomes sequenced in the state. The week ending Oct. 8, 88.89% of sequenced genomes were of the BA.5 subvariant and 11.11% were of BA.2.

The boosters that are now eligible for younger people have been updated to provide additional protection against the omicron variant and increase waning protection from previous vaccines. CCHHS continues to recommend county residents get vaccinated against COVID and the flu.

“Flu vaccination has many benefits, including reducing the risk of flu illness, hospitalizations and even the risk of flu-related death,” CCHHS wrote in a Facebook post. “Getting a seasonal vaccine is especially important for young children because they are at increased risk of getting severe illness from flu.”

A list of COVID vaccination locations in Coconino County is available at coconino.az.gov/2338/COVID-19-Vaccination-and-Testing-Location. Flu vaccine information is available at coconino.az.gov/529/Flu-Information.