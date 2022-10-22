COVID and monkeypox cases both rising in Coconino County

COVID-19 metrics rose in Coconino County the week ending Oct. 15, while the county added another case to its monkeypox total.

One new case of monkeypox was reported in the county this week (Oct. 19), bringing its total to six cases since the first two were reported in late August.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists 27,835 total confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States, with 523 in Arizona. Last week, there were 27,096 across the U.S. and 506 in Arizona.

The number of new COVID cases rose this week for the first time since the week ending Sept. 17. A total of 156 cases (a rate of 109.3 per 100,000) were reported the week ending Oct. 15, from 93 65.2 per 100,000) the week before.

Coconino County continues to be at a low community level, with a rate of 8.4 per 100,000 new COVID admissions and 4.5% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients. Last week had a lower admissions rate (4.9 per 100,000) and rate of occupied beds (6.5%).

Percent positivity also rose this week from 8.7% to 13.4%. The number of tests conducted in the county of 1,111 is slightly lower than last week’s total of 1,170.

The incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals also increased this week from 4.1% to 6.6%, as did the number of patients hospitalized with COVID (to 11 from eight the week before). No COVID deaths have been reported either of the past two weeks.

Omicron subvariants continue to account for the majority of genomes sequenced across the state, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard. The week ending Oct. 15, 75% of sequenced genomes were of the BA.5 subvariant, while 25% were categorized as “omicron other.”

The week ending Oct. 8, 78.95% of sequenced genomes were of BA.5, with 12.28% other, 7.02% BA.4 and 1.75% BA.2.

County residents aged 65 and older had both the highest case rate (259 per 100,000) and positivity (19.7%) for the week.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) administered its first doses of the bivalent COVID boosters in 5- to 11-year-olds at its clinic Wednesday, after eligibility expanded last week.

The number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the county overall continued to rise for the sixth week in a row, with the majority being booster or additional doses. A total of 81,558 (57.2%) eligible county residents have been vaccinated at this point, with 54.6% of fully vaccinated people receiving an additional dose. In Flagstaff, 45.9% of the population is up-to-date on COVID vaccination.

CCHHS is encouraging residents to be vaccinated against both flu and COVID, including as a way to “boost your chances of avoiding long COVID.”

“Long COVID is a long-term condition that can happen to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, even if they did not initially experience any symptoms,” it wrote in a Facebook post this week. “People who experience new, persisting or lingering health issues four or more weeks after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 may have long COVID.”

CCHHS’s COVID and flu clinic currently takes place at its offices located at 2625 N. King St. every Wednesday through Friday.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, the clinic is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from noon to 4:30 p.m. It is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Appointments are preferred and children receiving vaccinations from the clinic must be accompanied by a guardian. To schedule an appointment, visit coconino.az.gov/covid19.

More about monkeypox is available at coconino.az.gov/monkeypox. Information about COVID in Coconino County can be found at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.