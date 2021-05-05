COVID-19: Zero deaths reported in Coconino County as younger age groups drive case numbers

“That does have the ramifications of potentially increasing our percent-positive, because we might see more people getting tested that are more likely to have the illness and fewer people testing that are less likely to have the illness,” Maurer said. “There is always the potential when we are not having that mitigation testing going on to not be able to identify those that might be asymptomatic.”

Coconino County has not reported a COVID-19 death in nearly a month, as case numbers continue to plateau and the number of vaccinated residents increase.

The last time the county’s COVID-19 dashboard reported a virus-related death was during the week ending April 10. That week marks the end of a more than a yearlong period of at least one weekly virus-related death reported by the county.

County health officials are increasingly optimistic the death count will remain accurate, noting that at times new deaths have been reported after weekly data has already been published.

“Data can tend to lag and take time to catch up, but that week ending April 10 is looking like the first week since March of 2020 that we have not had a COVID-related death,” Maurer said.