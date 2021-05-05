COVID-19: Zero deaths reported in Coconino County as younger age groups drive case numbers

As the county reached the benchmark of zero deaths in a week last month, younger residents are accounting for a significant number of new cases in Coconino County, local health officials said.
The news comes as county health officials report that a large number of potential COVID-19 exposures have been traced back to “high-risk activities."
Last week, county epidemiologist Matthew Maurer specified to the Arizona Daily that these activities included younger age groups going to bars, hosting parties and attending sports practices.
But more broadly, he explained that residents need to be cautious when engaging in any activity where safety protocols are difficult to follow.
“We don’t know that this is exactly where these transmissions have taken place, but many people are referencing these places and have tested positive,” Maurer said. “Those are the majority of what people had talked about doing over the last few weeks.”
Residents in the 18 to 44 age group accounted for 82 of the county’s 147 new cases in the week ending April 24, Maurer said. In the previous week, that same age group saw 115 of the county’s 149 new cases. Maurer also noted a substantial increase in new cases among residents younger than 18 -- which reported 19 new cases compared to four the previous week.
To address transmission concerns among these populations, county health officials have looked to intervene and educate individuals identified during contact tracing, Maurer explained. That also includes working with specific businesses and organizations to implement safety measures.
“It seems like the intervention methods are working,” Maurer said, citing last week’s decrease in case numbers among the 18 to 44 population. “But it is still important to provide the information and mitigation strategies among those groups and especially identifying settings such as bars, parties and sports practices where mask wearing and physical distancing is challenging.”
Maurer added that incidents among the Northern Arizona University community had seen improvement as well, coinciding with the spring semester ending last week. Earlier last month, during the week ending April 4, NAU’s mitigation testing program randomly selecting students and staff to be tested at the University Union Fieldhouse resulted in 110 positive cases with a 3.5% positivity rate.
The Union Fieldhouse testing facility will close May 7, also putting an end to the mitigation testing program. In the last week of mitigation testing reported by the county, NAU recorded 17 cases with a 3.3% positivity rate.
Maurer said moving forward, the closure could have considerable effects on case data in the county. The Union Fieldhouse center has accounted for nearly 50% of testing in the county, he added.
“That does have the ramifications of potentially increasing our percent-positive, because we might see more people getting tested that are more likely to have the illness and fewer people testing that are less likely to have the illness,” Maurer said. “There is always the potential when we are not having that mitigation testing going on to not be able to identify those that might be asymptomatic.”
Coconino County has not reported a COVID-19 death in nearly a month, as case numbers continue to plateau and the number of vaccinated residents increase.
The last time the county’s COVID-19 dashboard reported a virus-related death was during the week ending April 10. That week marks the end of a more than a yearlong period of at least one weekly virus-related death reported by the county.
County health officials are increasingly optimistic the death count will remain accurate, noting that at times new deaths have been reported after weekly data has already been published.
“Data can tend to lag and take time to catch up, but that week ending April 10 is looking like the first week since March of 2020 that we have not had a COVID-related death,” Maurer said.
In total, 67,352 residents of Coconino County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 45.7% of the population as of Monday, according to data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The number of fully vaccinated individuals is now up to 57,996.
In April, the highest number of doses administered in one day was nearly 1,300, while the highest number of daily vaccinations overall occurred in February at about 2,800 doses administered.
The county is not currently seeing evidence of sustained transmission of COVID-19 variants, though the variants continue to be of “high concern” due to the potential of greater transmissibility and decreased vaccine efficacy, Maurer said.