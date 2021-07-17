COVID-19 variants increase in Coconino County

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing dashboard (as of July 16), the largest proportion of genomes sequenced still comes from the Alpha variant (39% in June and July), though a lower percentage than in April and May (60% and 66%, respectively), while the proportion of variants like Delta and Gamma are rising. Gamma has been increasing since March and currently accounts for 20% of genomes. Delta covers 29% for June and July so far, compared to 3% in May.

The prevalence of variants in the state isn’t cause for additional concern, Engelthaler said.

“We don’t have any evidence that any of these variants is more severe than the others,” he said. “They still act pretty much the same as far as the kind of disease they cause and severity.”

Rather than causing more severe cases of COVID-19, their arrival in the area most likely means the proportion of cases caused by variants is likely to continue to increase.

“In Arizona for the last weeks, we’re seeing about 45% prevalence of the Delta virus, whereas just a couple weeks before that we were at 25% to 30%,” he said. “So it is definitely growing in proportion, just like it does pretty much everywhere it shows up. ...In Coconino County, we anticipate that it will be at those same levels and continue to increase.”