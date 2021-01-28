COVID-19 vaccine supply a concern for Coconino County

Partners with the greatest capacity include North Country HealthCare’s Flagstaff clinic, which can currently administer up to 200 vaccines per day, and Flagstaff Medical Center. When FMC opens its community vaccine clinic for eligible groups in early February, Musselman said it will be able to offer up to 500 vaccination appointments a day. In March, it will increase to 1,000.

Allocations to different areas within the county are based on population, the same way the state determines the county’s allocation, Musselman said during a public vaccine update that was livestreamed Monday. Within Coconino County, Flagstaff has received about 13.5% of the total vaccine allocation, while Page has received 13% and the Grand Canyon has received about 12%.

During this update, county leaders encouraged community members to contact their senators, representatives and Gov. Doug Ducey to request more vaccines for Coconino County. Contact information for these individuals is now available on the county’s vaccine webpage.

An estimated 98,665 county residents are eligible for the vaccine, based on age and location. Children under the age of 14 and individuals living on the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation, who receive their shots directly from the federal government, were excluded from the count.