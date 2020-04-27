COVID-19 testing schedule in Fredonia
0 comments

COVID-19 testing schedule in Fredonia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coconino County logo

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) will hold a COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site in Fredonia on Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site will be located at 100 E. Woodhill Rd.

A medical professional will be available at the Fredonia site to provide screening and education about COVID-19. Testing is encouraged for individuals who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath. Testing will also be available for individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. CCHHS can help those exposed determine the most effective time to be tested. Testing is recommended 5 to 7 days following exposure.

The Specimen Collection Site located at Fort Tuthill, located at 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop in Flagstaff, continues to operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional sites will be announced as available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News