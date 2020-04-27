COVID-19 testing schedule in Fredonia

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) will hold a COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site in Fredonia on Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site will be located at 100 E. Woodhill Rd.

A medical professional will be available at the Fredonia site to provide screening and education about COVID-19. Testing is encouraged for individuals who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath. Testing will also be available for individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. CCHHS can help those exposed determine the most effective time to be tested. Testing is recommended 5 to 7 days following exposure.