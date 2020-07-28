COVID-19 testing in Williams July 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free COVID-19 testing will be provided in Williams on Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Williams Elementary/Middle School parking lot, 601 N. 7th St. Those seeking testing have been asked to enter at the north side of the campus. Testing will occur in the bus loop.

Testing is intended for Coconino County residents, especially those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or those who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results.

No appointment or healthcare provider is needed and testing is provided on a first come, first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a face mask or covering.

Testing may be suspended due to weather events. Changes to the testing schedule will be posted on Coconino County’s website and social media. The testing event is a collaboration of Coconino County Health and Human Services, North County HealthCare and Williams Unified School District.

For more information and resources on COVID-19 visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.