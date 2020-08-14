COVID-19 Testing in Tusayan and Fredonia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is offering free COVID-19 testing in Fredonia and Tusayan.

In Tusayan, CCHHS and the Tusayan Fire Department will offer COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The testing site will be located at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theater, 450 Hwy 64, Tusayan, AZ.

The Fredonia testing site, located at 100 E. Woodhill Drive (formerly Joy Joyce Road), Fredonia, AZ, will be open on Thursday, August 20 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Testing, which is intended for Coconino County residents, is free of charge and is provided on a first come, first served basis. No appointment or healthcare provider order is needed. Testing is recommended for individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, runny nose, congestion and new loss of taste or smell) and individuals that feel they have been exposed to COVID-19. Waiting five to eight days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results.

People who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are awaiting testing should stay home and quarantine as much as possible. Individuals having trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion, an inability to wake up or stay awake and bluish lips or face should seek emergency medical care immediately.