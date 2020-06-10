COVID-19 testing in Fredonia June 15

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) will host a COVID-19 specimen collection site in Fredonia on Monday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 E. Woodhill Road.
Testing is free and is encouraged for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, as well as those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Testing is recommended five to seven days after exposure. A medical professional will be available at the Fredonia site to provide screening.
The Fort Tuthill collection site in Flagstaff continues to operate weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. For more information, visit www.coconno.az.gov/covid19 or call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.
