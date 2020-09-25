COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations scheduled in Page

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County Health and Human Services and Canyonlands Healthcare will offer COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations in Page on Tuesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The testing site will be located in the parking lot at 620 N. Navajo Drive, Page, AZ 86040.

COVID-19 nasopharyngeal testing will be available free of charge. No advanced registration or appointment is required. Test results will be available within 48 to 72 hours from the time specimens arrive at the lab. Those tested will be notified by email that their results are ready to be retrieved through an online portal. Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty breathing, as well as those who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results.

Flu vaccinations will also be available. No appointment is needed. The cost for a flu shot is $30 for adults and children. Cash and check payment or insurance accepted. Check with your insurance provider to determine your coverage. Please bring your insurance or Medicare card. No one will be denied service due to inability to pay. If possible, please bring completed consent form available at coconino.az.gov/fighttheflu.

Everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering at the site, where individuals can also complete the 2020 Census. Any change in operations will be posted on the Coconino County Facebook page and at the testing sites.