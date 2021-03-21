COVID-19 stressors cause substance use to skyrocket

Furthermore, the consequences of such increased stressors from COVID-19 can be dire. According to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, the U.S. saw an 18% increase in overdoses after stay-at-home orders commenced. Additionally, throughout the pandemic, the program reported an overall 62% increase in overdoses.

An anonymous Flagstaff resident explained that substances are often used as a crutch to deal with difficulties in one’s live. As COVID has been something that has had a significant effect on nearly everyone’s lives, the anonymous source said the increase in use and overdoses is sad, yet unsurprising.

“I think everyone went through a significant amount of trauma when everything shut down, no matter who you were, you know, COVID is just a kind of traumatic thing to experience,” the anonymous source said. “So, I can see how during that trauma you would lean on substances. I definitely drank more, and I definitely smoked more, but it’s only because I felt like it didn’t really matter at that point. Everything was shutting down and going online, and it felt like the end of the world.”

Getting back to sober

Williams said his substance use also increased during quarantine, but as the world has been drifting back to normal, his use has as well.