COVID-19 stressors cause substance use to skyrocket

In its different stages, COVID-19 has continued to shape the lives of people around the world. Throughout its various phases, however, COVID-19 has also presented several new challenges to individuals struggling with substance use problems.
Flagstaff resident Braiden Williams explained that sudden shutdowns and isolations at the beginning of the pandemic led to substance use issues that potentially continued throughout the pandemic's different societal stages.
“When you’re quarantined, it’s kind of lonely and depressing,” Williams said. "That’s a pretty easy gateway to fall back on substances.”
He added that substance use can be looked at similarly to how the pandemic has affected those with mental health issues as well as in conjunction with it. Williams said similarly to how mental health issues can get magnetized throughout COVID-19, substance use problems can as well if the problems are pre-existing.
“I feel like anybody who deals with substance use in any way might have seen that quarantine can definitely make a problem out of that,” Williams said.
Additionally, Williams explained that with strain on mental health and well-being throughout the pandemic can lead way to increased substance use.
According to an article published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, stressors of the pandemic, such as social distancing, can have a negative impact on one’s mental health and can therefore possibly lead to substance use issues. The article addressed a survey conducted by the American Psychological Foundation, which reported that since the beginning of the pandemic, 61% of respondents experienced increased worry, 51% experienced increased sadness, 51% experienced increased fear and 42% experienced increased loneliness. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, worry, sadness, fear and loneliness are all emotions that increase one’s risk of relapse with substance abuse.
Furthermore, the consequences of such increased stressors from COVID-19 can be dire. According to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, the U.S. saw an 18% increase in overdoses after stay-at-home orders commenced. Additionally, throughout the pandemic, the program reported an overall 62% increase in overdoses.
An anonymous Flagstaff resident explained that substances are often used as a crutch to deal with difficulties in one’s live. As COVID has been something that has had a significant effect on nearly everyone’s lives, the anonymous source said the increase in use and overdoses is sad, yet unsurprising.
“I think everyone went through a significant amount of trauma when everything shut down, no matter who you were, you know, COVID is just a kind of traumatic thing to experience,” the anonymous source said. “So, I can see how during that trauma you would lean on substances. I definitely drank more, and I definitely smoked more, but it’s only because I felt like it didn’t really matter at that point. Everything was shutting down and going online, and it felt like the end of the world.”
Getting back to sober
Williams said his substance use also increased during quarantine, but as the world has been drifting back to normal, his use has as well.
“How much I use depends on how much free time I have,” Williams said. “So, in quarantine, I had way too much free time, so I did a lot more. Now, it’s less and I don’t have those issues because I don’t have as much free time as I did during quarantine.”
While Williams said he feels in control of his use since the shutdowns ended, he expressed concern for his friends who have dealt with similar issues. He said that from what he saw on social media and heard from his friends throughout the pandemic, it seems as though substance use became an everyday thing -- and even an all-day, everyday thing for some people.
Williams said he realized, as restrictions got lifted, that substance use definitely became a problem for some of his friends.
The anonymous source also discussed how they are concerned about their friends, especially knowing that some have struggled with substance use in the past.
“I am worried about my friends potentially struggling with substance abuse more than they’ve put forward because of the pandemic,” the anonymous source said. “I haven’t necessarily been able to see these people, and it’s nerve-wracking to think about where they might be because of the issues they’ve had before the pandemic.”
The issue of increased substance use during the pandemic might be widespread, but this far into COVID-19, the resources for help are also more widespread and accessible than before. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, telehealth visits have become the new normal way to talk about and treat substance use issues with a provider.
Additionally, Williams expressed the importance of reaching out for help when it is needed.
“If you need help, then you should always ask the people close to you,” Williams said. “I feel like your friends and family might know how to best help you and see if you need to seek professional help.”
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for those struggling with substance use.